Anthony P. Jones Honors Film Legend George Folsey Jr.’s Lasting Legacy and Announces Upcoming Novel Releases

Anthony P. Jones honors the legacy of film legend George Folsey Jr. and unveils plans for new thrilling novels inspired by their creative partnership

In a poignant reflection on the legacies that shape our creative journeys, acclaimed thriller author Anthony P. Jones announces his continued literary pursuits, influenced profoundly by the late George Folsey Jr., the legendary film editor and producer. Folsey's recent endorsement of Jones's novels before his passing at the age of 85 highlights a remarkable union of cinematic and literary artistry. Readers are invited to explore more about Jones's work at Anthonypjones.com .







George Folsey Jr., renowned for his collaboration with John Landis on iconic films such as Animal House, The Blues Brothers, and Coming to America, and for producing the groundbreaking "Thriller" music video, had turned his discerning eye to the literary world in his later years. Folsey’s support of Jones’s work, particularly the soon-to-be-published Sorrowful Mysteries, underscored his belief in the power of narrative, regardless of medium.







Anthony P. Jones, whose career spans diverse fields from medicine to finance, has already made significant inroads in the thriller genre with three published novels and an upcoming fourth. His latest work, Sorrowful Mysteries, explores deep-seated conflicts within the Roman Catholic Church, intertwined with a poignant romance. This novel not only received Folsey's endorsement but also marked a high point in Jones's literary career, bridging complex themes with thrilling narrative depths.







Building on this momentum, Jones reveals plans to publish eleven more novels, which are already written, each promising to deliver intense action and psychological intrigue. His existing works, including Operation Smokeout, D8 With F8, and Red States, have been celebrated for their sophisticated plotting and dynamic storytelling, capturing the attention of readers and critics alike.



As Jones continues to develop his unique literary voice, he also pays homage to Folsey's legacy, acknowledging the significant impact of their professional intersection on his writing trajectory. “George’s belief in the power of storytelling resonated deeply with my own vision,” Jones states. “His support not only validated my work but also encouraged me to push the boundaries of the thriller genre.”



To learn more about Anthony P. Jones’s novels and to follow updates on his upcoming releases, visit his website www.anthonypjones.com , and join his community on his Facebook page . Here, fans can engage directly with Jones and discover the behind-the-scenes aspects of his creative process, influenced by a legacy of cinematic excellence.



Jones’s work not only continues to attract thriller enthusiasts but also serves as a testament to the enduring impact of cross-media mentorships in the arts. His novels, enriched with the spirit of George Folsey Jr.’s cinematic vision, promise to keep readers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating each new release.

