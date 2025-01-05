Proke Brings Wearable Sizing Technology to CES 2025

Proke Technology in Use Roberta Ostellari and Paola Griggio

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wearable technology developed in Italy could transform how people access custom-tailored clothing. Proke , a device that captures precise body measurements in just three minutes, is among the innovations featured at CES 2025, the world’s largest tech event, taking place January 7–10 in Las Vegas. The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is leading a delegation of 46 startups at the event, including Proke, which will present its solution at the Italian Pavilion.Proke, short for “process bespoke,” is an elastic suit embedded with sensors that simplifies the process of taking body measurements for tailored garments. Launched in 2024, the technology is already being used by retailers, manufacturers, and brands to provide precise sizing without the need for in-person fittings.Founder Paola Griggio sees CES as a key opportunity for the company. “This event allows us to engage with global industry leaders, potential partners, and investors,” she said. “It’s also a chance to demonstrate how Italian creativity and innovation are driving solutions in diverse sectors. Over the past year, we’ve refined our technology for applications ranging from formalwear and sportswear to uniforms, workwear, and medical garments. In healthcare, for example, the wearable enables precise digital measurements to aid in treatment planning. Nearly half of the orders we’ve received so far have come from outside Italy, highlighting the global interest in this solution.”Proke’s origins trace back to the COVID-19 pandemic when Italian tailor Roberta Ostellari faced difficulties creating bespoke garments without in-person fittings. She turned to her daughter, Paola Griggio, a telecommunications engineer with a PhD in photonics, for a solution. Together, they assembled a multidisciplinary team to develop a device capable of addressing both customer and industry needs.The result was Proke: a wearable suit that can capture a person’s measurements and create a digital avatar with precision. The device, which can be used at home, in stores, or by businesses, has been patented in the European Union and the United States. Its potential applications span a range of industries, and its design supports scalability for global markets.Proke offers multiple advantages for both consumers and businesses. Customers can order custom or tailored garments without the need for travel or in-person fittings. For retailers and brands, the technology reduces errors in manual measurements, minimizes the need for alterations, and helps lower return rates. Its ability to provide accurate, remote measurements also expands access to distant customers.The device’s focus on precision supports sustainable production practices by reducing waste, minimizing prototypes, and optimizing material use. It also improves manufacturing efficiency, streamlining processes from development to final production.Proke’s operation is straightforward: users wear the elastic, reusable suit while following instructions on the accompanying app. Sensors in the suit capture and save precise measurements, which can then be shared directly with manufacturers, retailers, or brands through the app. The process ensures consistency and accuracy, regardless of who conducts the measurements.

