Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,458 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Howell, Gardner To Texas Board Of Occupational Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, January 3 - January 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Chelsea Howell Garcia and reappointed Karen Gardner to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027 and February 1, 2029 respectively. The Board licenses and regulates occupational therapy services in Texas.

Chelsea Howell Garcia of McAllen is the owner of EMRoy Express LLC, based in Edinburg. She is vice chair of the McAllen Disability Board and a member of the Organization of Women Executives. She attended Stark College and Seminary.

Karen Gardner of Brenham is the owner of Silver Lining Therapy, LLC, the clinic specializes in community based occupational therapy activities, hippotherapy, and animal assisted therapy services. She is an adjunct professor at a community college, a faculty member of the American Hippotherapy Association (AHA), and previously served as a supervisor and director for several rehabilitation centers and clinics. She is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association, Texas Occupational Therapy Association, and the AHA. Gardner received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and Physiology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Howell, Gardner To Texas Board Of Occupational Therapy Examiners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more