Governor Abbott Appoints Howell, Gardner To Texas Board Of Occupational Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, January 3 - January 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Chelsea Howell Garcia and reappointed Karen Gardner to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027 and February 1, 2029 respectively. The Board licenses and regulates occupational therapy services in Texas.

Chelsea Howell Garcia of McAllen is the owner of EMRoy Express LLC, based in Edinburg. She is vice chair of the McAllen Disability Board and a member of the Organization of Women Executives. She attended Stark College and Seminary.

Karen Gardner of Brenham is the owner of Silver Lining Therapy, LLC, the clinic specializes in community based occupational therapy activities, hippotherapy, and animal assisted therapy services. She is an adjunct professor at a community college, a faculty member of the American Hippotherapy Association (AHA), and previously served as a supervisor and director for several rehabilitation centers and clinics. She is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association, Texas Occupational Therapy Association, and the AHA. Gardner received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and Physiology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University.