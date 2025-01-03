China’s efforts in desertification control reflect harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature

Global Times: Lu Qi's desert control efforts rehabilitated land, boosted livelihoods, and earned UNEP's top honor.

Beijing, China, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walking across the sand dunes, Lu Qi steps on sand divided into square blocks by straw.



This is the straw checkerboard technique, hailed as the "Chinese Rubik's Cube," widely used in China to increase surface roughness and thereby reduce wind erosion.



The site is the Ulan Buh Desert in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, where Lu and his team conducted experimental work. Here, this technique, combined with various supportive measures, has allowed saplings and trees to regenerate the land.



Lu and his team's efforts not only highlight significant advancements in China’s desertification control, but also reflect a deeper philosophical commitment to the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature - a principle that has been integral to Chinese philosophy for millennia.



In a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) on October 12, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized, "All beings flourish when they live in harmony and receive nourishment from Nature."



This quote originates from "Discourse on Heaven (Tian Lun)" in Xunzi, written by the Warring States (475BC-221BC) philosopher Xun Kuang. It means that all things in the world are born by receiving their respective harmonious energies and grow by obtaining their unique nourishment.



"Man and Nature need to coexist in harmony. When we take care to protect Nature, Nature rewards us generously; when we exploit Nature ruthlessly, it punishes us without mercy. We need to have deep reverence for Nature, respect Nature, follow Nature's laws, and protect Nature, so as to build a homeland of harmonious coexistence between man and Nature," Xi said in the speech, Xinhua reported.



The philosophy of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is evident in China's proactive measures to combat desertification, a pressing ecological challenge that significantly impacts human survival and development, particularly in a country that ranks among the most severely affected by this issue globally.



"We need to understand how nature changes," Lu said.



Under Lu's leadership, researchers identified and collected drought-resistant plant saplings suitable for the Ulan Buh Desert. According to Lu, the research institute has transformed over 11,000 hectares of desert into fertile land in Ulan Buh, as noted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).



By organizing and implementing key projects such as the construction of the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, China has protected 538 million mu (35.87 million hectares) of desertified land and effectively managed 118 million mu of desertified land. The forest coverage rate in the project area has increased from 12.41 percent to 13.84 percent, and 61 percent of the area affected by soil erosion has been effectively controlled, according to the statement from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.



'The Champions of the Earth'

In December 2024, Lu, chief scientist of the Chinese Academy of Forestry and founding president of the Institute of Great Green Wall, was awarded the Champions of the Earth, the UN's highest environmental honor, marking the first time a Chinese recipient has been recognized in the Science and Innovation category of the award.



Lu played a key role in implementing the world's largest afforestation project, establishing expert research networks and partnerships, and boosting multilateral cooperation to stem desertification, land degradation, and drought, according to UNEP.



Lu has accumulated over 30 years of experience in the field of desertification prevention and control. He has led over 50 research projects, and has published more than 180 peer-reviewed papers, authored 20 monographs, and assisted China in implementing the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.



His work in desertification control, particularly his contributions to the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, embodies the philosophy that "All beings flourish when they live in harmony and receive nourishment from Nature."



"The technology for desertification control is somewhat like medicine treating flu; there has never been a 'miracle drug' that cures it completely, but rather it can only alleviate the discomfort," he told the Global Times.



For instance, in desertification prevention and control work, the choice of tree species must be tailored to local conditions and based on scientific planning.



In areas with severe wind and sand, and insufficient water, such as shifting sand regions, priority should be given to planting sand-resistant shrubs and herbaceous plants with mechanical sand barriers to form the first layer of protection. Behind this, drought-resistant economic tree species can be planted. In the innermost oasis area, mixed coniferous and broad-leaved forests can be cultivated, forming a layered protection system from the outside to the inside, Lu explained.



He emphasized that desertification prevention should align with major national strategies, including rural revitalization and the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin.



He also emphasized the need to develop industries such as photovoltaic and wind power generation, factory-based agriculture, and ecological tourism, while also advancing agriculture and green food industries in desert areas.



According to Lu, of China's approximately 1.7 million square kilometers of desertified land, around 500,000 square kilometers can be effectively rehabilitated, while the remaining 1 million square kilometers are natural, primordial deserts that should be left undisturbed.



"What we are restoring are the deserts that have formed in the last 100 to 1000 years, which we call man-made deserts," Lu explained.



Despite often working in remote areas with no mobile signal and harsh living conditions, Lu told the Global Times that he rarely remembers the hardships of his work and life.



What he often recalls are the starry nights, the scene of working together to push a vehicle out of the sand, and the wild animals encountered along the way. This, he believes, is the best reflection of going with the flow of nature.



Approach with Chinese characteristics



On the morning of November 28, 2024, the Taklimakan Desert, known as the "Sea of Death," was completely encircled with a sand-blocking green belt stretching 3,046 kilometers in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Xinhua News Agency.



As a result, this resilient and flexible green fence will effectively halt the spread of moving sand, serving as a boundary that separates the oasis from the vast yellow sand dunes.



The completion of the ecological barrier surrounding the Taklimakan Desert is a vivid reflection of China's progress in combating desertification.



After more than 40 years of relentless effort, China has carved out a unique path to desertification control with Chinese characteristics, ensuring both ecological protection and improved livelihoods in a virtuous cycle, thus becoming an international model in sand control.



In the interview with the Global Times, Lu explained that China's sand control model is a two-way participatory approach, combining top-down and bottom-up efforts. The government creates top-level plans and designs, while attracting broad participation from all sectors of society, forming a powerful collaborative effort.



He emphasized that, "In the past, sand control might have been mainly driven by government investment, but now, the participation of multiple forces is more important. With the joint efforts of research institutions, enterprises, and local governments, the best results can be achieved."



Currently, China has effectively rehabilitated 53 percent of its treatable desertified land. The area of desertified land in China has decreased by 65 million mu since 2012, Xinhua reported in November 2024.



China has led the world in achieving "zero growth" in land degradation, with both desertification and sandification areas shrinking, according to data released by National Forestry and Grassland Administration in November 2024.



Furthermore, as Lu noted, China has strong legal protections, having specifically enacted the world's first law for sand prevention and control in 2002.



"All of these factors have created a favorable environment for society to promote sand prevention and control efforts. Therefore, an important lesson from China's desertification control work is to bravely shoulder our mission, fear no hardships, work diligently for the long term, and draw a blueprint and stick to it, continuing from one phase to the next," Lu concluded.



Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, commended Lu's contribution to global desertification control, pointing out that Lu had proved in practice that by combining science and policy, human beings can solve the problem of land degradation, help communities adapt to climate change, and create a better future for millions of people.

This article first appeared in the Global Times: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1326096.shtml

