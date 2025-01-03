BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE - ML), Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - MRNS), Better Choice Inc. (NYSE American - BTTR), NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE - NEUE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE - ML)

Under the terms of the agreement, MoneyLion will be acquired by Gen Digital Inc. (Nasdaq - GEN) for $82.00 per share in cash payable at closing, representing a cash value of approximately $1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the MoneyLion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/moneylion-inc-nyse-ml/.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - MRNS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Marinus will be acquired by Immedica Pharma AB (“Immedica”) for $0.55 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Marinus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/marinus-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-mrns/.

Better Choice Inc. (NYSE American - BTTR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Better Choice will merge with SRx Health Solutions Inc. (“SRx Health”). On closing, securityholders of SRx Health will own approximately 85% of the combined company and securityholders of Better Choice will own approximately 15% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.The investigation concerns whether the Better Choice Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Company shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/better-choice-inc-nyse-american-bttr/.

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE - NEUE)

Under the terms of the agreement, NeueHealth will be acquired by an affiliate of New Enterprise Associates (“NEA”) for $7.33 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion on an enterprise basis. The investigation concerns whether the NeueHealth Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/neuehealth-inc-nyse-neue/.

