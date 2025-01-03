PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 2, 2025 Legarda urges strict enforcement of Clean Air Act amid alarming air quality in Metro Manila Senator Loren Legarda called on authorities to strictly implement the Clean Air Act after Metro Manila's air quality reportedly reached "very unhealthy" levels following New Year's Day celebrations. "Excessive fireworks celebrations across Metro Manila pose lots of risks, not only the safety of external body parts, but also to the lungs and nose because of the excessive amount of smoke released by burning gunpowder," Legarda said. "The Clean Air Act mandates the State to assure that the air we breathe in is safe, and is devoid of impurities that might pollute our respiratory systems," she added. According to reports, several Metro Manila cities tallied alarming levels of air pollution as National Capital Region (NCR) was enveloped in a thick cloud of smoke on Wednesday morning. The City of Manila, the seat of power of the whole country, tallied the worst among NCR local government units with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 218, categorized as "very unhealthy," per data from IQAir. Makati had the next highest AQI count with 166, Taguig with 159, and Parañaque with 153, qualifying under the "unhealthy" category. On the other hand, Pasig (134), and Marikina (118), were registered as "unhealthy for sensitive groups," as residents in all aforementioned areas were advised to stay indoors and wear face masks. "Over 25 years ago, we mandated the government to regulate carbon emissions, and until now, not much have been done in curtailing the increased pollution during the turn of the calendar," lamented the four-term senator who authored and co-sponsored the law. "We should strictly implement the banning of illegal fireworks, and curb pollution by minimizing fireworks displays in specific areas assigned by local government units to help avoid any untoward injuries or damage to properties sustained in fires caused by wayward projectiles." Legarda also called to activate air quality monitoring stations, which could provide real-time updates to residents needing them to make informed decisions. "As online resources are readily available at our disposal, I call on the DENR to establish data centers, especially in Metro Manila, as air quality is just as important as typhoon updates provided by PAGASA," explained the senator. It was one of the landmark pieces of legislation concerning the environment, as pollution in the NCR turned for the worst primarily due to smoke from vehicle emissions -- leading to periodic checks from testing centers. Legarda nanawagan para sa mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng Clean Air Act dahil sa nakababahalang kalidad ng hangin sa Metro Manila Nanawagan si Senador Loren Legarda sa mga awtoridad na higpitan ang implementasyon ng Clean Air Act matapos mabalot ng polusyon ang Metro Manila sa pagsalubong ng Bagong Taon. "Ang labis na pagpapaputok sa Metro Manila ay naghahatid ng panganib sa ating mga katawan, lalo na sa ating mga baga dahil ang usok mula sa nasunog na pulbura ay mapanganib rin," pahayag ng senadora. "Tinitiyak dapat ng Clean Air Act na maging malinis ang hangin na ating hinihingahan, kabilang rito ang maaaring epekto ng polusyon," dagdag niya. Ayon sa mga ulat, ilan sa mga siyudad ng Metro Manila ang nagtala ng mataas na antas ng polusyon sa umaga ng Enero 1. Nabalot ng makapal na usok ang National Capital Region (NCR) ilang oras matapos ang putukan. Ang Maynila, ang kabisera ng bansa, ay nakapagtala ng pinakamasamang Air Quality Index (AQI) sa iskor na 218, na "lubhang masama sa kalusugan," ayon sa datos ng IQAir. Kasunod ang Makati (166), Taguig (159), at Parañaque (153), na nalalagay sa "masama sa kalusugan." Ang Pasig (134), at Marikina (118), ay nakapagtala ng mga lebel na mapanganib sa mga mahina ang resistensya o immunocompromised, kaya naman pinapayuhan ang lahat na huwag munang umalis o magsuot ng face masks. "Hindi pa rin nasasawata ang mga carbon emission, kahit na 25 taon nang naipatutupad ang batas," sabi ni Legarda na may-akda at co-sponsor ng batas. "Dapat mahigpit na ipatupad ang pagbabawal sa ilegal na paputok, at limitahan ang pagpapaputok sa iilang lugar lamang, upang maiwasan ang sakuna," dagdag niya. Nanawagan rin si Legarda na buksan ang mga air quality monitoring station, na makapagbibigay ng real-time update sa mga residenteng ibig pagbasehan ang impormasyon. "Dahil sa teknolohiya, madali na nating makikita online ang impormasyong ito, kaya naman dapat magbukas ng data centers ang DENR, lalo na sa Metro Manila, dahil mahalaga rin ang lagay ng hangin, kasinghalaga ng mga balita sa bagyo," paliwanag ng mambabatas. Isa ito sa mga naging unang batas para sa kalikasan -- dahil sa tumitinding polusyon sa Metro Manila.

