PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 2, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on OSG's move to revoke fraudulent birth certificates obtained by foreign nationals I welcome the OSG's move to proactively revoke birth certificates fraudulently obtained by foreign nationals. Ngayong bagong taon, dapat New Year's resolution na ng gobyerno ang matiyak na walang dayuhan ang mananamantala ng ating mga institusyon. Sigurado ako na meron pa diyang mga dayuhan na ginagamit ang Philippine birth certificate sa maling paraan, kaya sana maiging matukoy na sila at maparusahan sa batas. Let us be vigilant about efforts of POGO criminals to obtain Filipino citizenship by whatever means. Nararapat din na trabahuin na ng OSG ang pagkuha sa mga ari-ariang iligal na ginamit ng mga POGO. These properties should then be used as reparation for human trafficking victim-survivors, as stated in the Anti-Financial Account and Scamming Act. I hope the year 2025 is the year we finally pass the Anti-POGO Act. Kailangan natin ng komprehensibong batas para masigurado na wala nang POGO ang mangscascam, mananakit, at manlilinlang sa napakaraming tao.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.