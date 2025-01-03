PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 3, 2025 Tolentino calls for probe into submarine drone found in Masbate Senator Francis TOL N. Tolentino pushed for an investigation into the submersible drone discovered off the waters of Masbate recently, citing the potentially serious concerns of its presence on Philippine maritime security and legal compliance. Tolentino is set to file a Senate resolution for a comprehensive investigation into the incident where fishermen discovered the drone off the coast of Brgy. Inawaran in San Pascual town in Masbate. "This inquiry aims to explore the origins and implications of the drone's presence in Philippine waters. It is urgent that we understand the drone's origin and intent," he stressed. Fishermen reported finding the six-foot drone, believed to be of Chinese origin, floating vertically at sea. The drone, which appeared deactivated when it was found, appeared to be constructed from PVC and metal. Initial assessments indicated it is a remote-controlled electronic device, likely used for communication and navigation. Philippine National Police Regional Office-5 (PRO-5) Director P/BGen. Andre Dizon said in an interview on DZRH radio that preliminary research suggests the drone is a Chinese underwater navigation and communication system. "While surveillance efforts are expected, a thorough investigation is essential," Tolentino emphasized, even as he expressed confidence in the ability of Philippine engineers to reverse-engineer the device if needed. Tolentino also highlighted the importance of compliance with maritime laws, referencing the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064) and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law (RA 12065), which require foreign vessels to use designated sea lanes when entering Philippine waters. "We need to determine if unmanned submersibles, like this drone, fall under these regulations," he said. Under Section 7 of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) extends up to 200 nautical miles from its baselines, encompassing the rights to explore, exploit, conserve, and manage natural resources within these waters. This includes the jurisdiction over artificial islands, marine scientific research, and the vital protection of the marine environment. For any marine scientific research, particularly involving drones, compliance with the provisions of UNCLOS and local laws is mandatory. Section 10 of the law ensures that such research must benefit the Filipino people and requires appropriate government authorization, while Section 11 emphasizes the obligation to protect and preserve the marine environment, applying to all research activities, including those utilizing drones. Violations of these rights may incur heavy penalties including fines of $600,000 to $1 million, as outlined in Section 15. If a drone is confirmed to be of foreign origin, it must comply with Philippine law and will be subjected to examination by Philippine authorities to ensure compliance with these regulations. "Drones used for marine scientific research within Philippine maritime zones must comply with the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, " Tolentino said. Philippine Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad noted that the drone's color could indicate its purpose. "Bright colors like yellow, red, or orange are typically used for scientific research or tracking schools of fish. They are designed to be visible from the air," he said. Meanwhile, Tolentino appealed to the public and authorities to remain vigilant about maritime security, and ensure that all foreign devices comply with Philippine regulations.

