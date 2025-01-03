Whistleblowing Sociologist Brings to Light the Rule of White Supremacy in American Mass Incarceration

"Carceral Apartheid: How Lies and White Supremacists Run Our Prisons" by Dr. Brittany Friedman Dr. Brittany Friedman, sociologist and assistant professor at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles

Dr. Brittany Friedman exposes the California prison system’s long-standing alliances with white supremacists to eliminate Black militants

A pathbreaking work full of explosive findings on the coordination of white supremacy, corrections, policing, and the lies to cover it up. 'Carceral Apartheid' will shock readers and make headlines.” — Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve, author of "Crook County"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brittany Friedman found that correctional officers often saw white prisoners as natural allies in their efforts to suppress Black inmates, especially those connected to the Civil Rights and Black Freedom Movements. A pathbreaking sociologist and assistant professor at USC, Friedman coined the term "carceral apartheid" to describe the deeply entrenched racial power structures in U.S. prisons. Her new book, " Carceral Apartheid: How Lies and White Supremacists Run Our Prisons ," which will be published January 7, 2025, by The University of North Carolina Press , uncovers how systemic lies and white supremacy are used in prisons to incite violence, suppress Black political movements, and eliminate Black individuals.Among many shocking discoveries, Friedman's book shows that beginning in the 1950s, California prison officials declared war on imprisoned Black people and sought to identify Black militants as a key problem, creating a strategy for the management, segregation, and elimination of these individuals from the prison population that continues into the present day. "Carceral Apartheid" delves into how the California Department of Corrections deployed various official, clandestine, and at times extralegal control techniques—including officer alliances with imprisoned white supremacists—to suppress Black political movements, revealing the broader themes of deception, empire, corruption, and white supremacy in American mass incarceration.Drawing from previously untapped archives and candid interviews with former members and associates of prison organizations like the Aryan Brotherhood, Black Guerilla Family, Mexican Mafia, and Nuestra Familia, Friedman proves, without a doubt, that white supremacists acting as agents of the State of California (as prison wardens, for instance) plotted to assault, disappear, and kill nonwhite people with impunity. The book also provides a history of the Black Panther generation, spotlighting figures like Huey Newton, Bobby Seale, and famous co-founders of the Black Guerilla Family, Hugo Pinell and George Jackson.Reuben Jonathan Miller, MacArthur Fellow and author of "Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration," calls the book "a page-turning autopsy of white supremacy at work in our prisons and in our government. It’s a social history of Black liberation movements, a genealogy of murder, and a reckoning with the death-dealing consequences of our obsessions with prisons, punishment, and racial domination." He continues, "There is certainly horror and abuse carefully documented across a trove of archives, but there is also hope, movement-building, and resistance in its pages. I could not put this book down. It will stay with me for a long time to come."As an expert featured in The Washington Post, Vox, and the Apple TV documentary UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism, Dr. Friedman’s work extends beyond the prison system to reveal how the tactics of deception, division, and white supremacy in U.S. prisons mirror global patterns of state-sanctioned violence and control. "Carceral Apartheid" demonstrates how these tactics reverberate through society, creating a culture of disinformation and reinforcing racial stratification.This timely and essential book sparks urgent conversations about justice, truth, and the ongoing war against Black people in America. "Carceral Apartheid" is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the roots of mass incarceration and how racial injustice continues to shape the U.S. prison system.ABOUT THE AUTHORA sociologist, author, filmmaker, and creator, Dr. Brittany Friedman is pushing the boundaries of investigative social science by unearthing the harmful truths that institutions seek to hide. She is assistant professor of sociology at the University of Southern California.ABOUT THE BOOK"Carceral Apartheid: How Lies and White Supremacists Run Our Prisons" by Brittany Friedman examines the pervasive role of white supremacy and systemic deceit in the U.S. prison system. Scheduled for publication on January 7, 2025, from The University of North Carolina Press, Friedman reveals how California prison officials' tactics since the 1950s to present serve as a microcosm of broader state-sanctioned oppression and global strategies of domination.MEDIA CONTACTTo request a copy of "Carceral Apartheid," contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

