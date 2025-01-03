Jared and Katherine Solomon, Co-Founders of Five Iron Golf, Invest in New York Golf Club, New York’s TGL Team and Announce Five Iron as NYGC’s Official Watch Party Location

New York, NY, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf Co-Founders Jared Solomon (CEO) and Katherine Solomon (Chief Legal Officer) have invested in New York Golf Club (“NYGC”), the New York-based team of TGL presented by SoFi and are announcing Five Iron as NYGC’s Official Watch Party location for its inaugural season. Passionate advocates for the growth of golf, the Solomons are excited to support the team and league, bringing with them lessons learned from a decade of elevating the indoor golf experience.

With this investment, Jared and Katherine continue shaping the future of golf, drawing from their experience in transforming the indoor golf industry through Five Iron Golf. Since its founding in 2017 with a single location in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Five Iron Golf has grown into a global brand with 34 locations across five countries. Its combination of cutting-edge technology, inclusive culture, and a focus on community has positioned it as a leader in the indoor golf space.

To amplify excitement around TGL and the New York Golf Club, Five Iron Golf will host dedicated watch parties that blend the thrill of live competition with the venue’s vibrant social atmosphere. Starting with the inaugural watch party at Five Iron Golf Herald Square on January 7, fans can gather to enjoy exclusive drink specials, onsite contests, giveaways, and the unmatched energy of watching TGL matches on ESPN alongside fellow golf enthusiasts. These events are designed to bring the New York golf community together and create a unique connection between TGL’s prime time, team golf and Five Iron’s mission to make golf more accessible and engaging. Future watch parties are planned to coincide with all New York Golf Club matches, positioning Five Iron Golf as the ultimate destination to celebrate and connect with golf fans in New York City.

“At Five Iron Golf, our goal has always been to make golf more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The opportunity to invest in New York Golf Club allows us to further contribute to this vision,” said Jared Solomon. "Just five years ago, people doubted whether a space with only four simulators could thrive in Manhattan. I remember standing outside our first location on 19th and 5th, taking shifts with my co-founders, literally holding a golf club to bring people in for a tour. Fast-forward to today, we now have seven thriving locations in New York City, with a community of lifelong golfers and newcomers alike. It's been amazing to see Five Iron become part of the cultural growth of golf in Manhattan, and we are excited to support NYGC and TGL in bringing even more people into the game."

Katherine Solomon added, "We discovered our love for golf together through indoor golf, and now we enjoy it both indoors and out," said Katherine Solomon. "The accessibility of indoor golf has introduced so many people to the game, and we’re excited to see how TGL can continue to grow the sport and engage new audiences."

The Solomons are eager to leverage Five Iron’s strong community of golfers to help drive excitement around New York Golf Club and TGL, recognizing that TGL represents an exciting new chapter for golf by blending technology and entertainment in innovative ways.

Five Iron Golf has also built a strong community around its indoor golf leagues, which have grown into the largest amateur indoor golf league in the world. These leagues offer players the chance to compete for exciting prizes, form lasting connections, and improve their game. The Solomons see a natural synergy between their league community and TGL, with Five Iron’s New York City locations providing a venue for fans to play in their own leagues while watching TGL pros compete on TV. This blend of participation and entertainment will make Five Iron a key hub for golf enthusiasts of all levels.

With TGL bringing its modern, team golf approach to a tech-driven, fan-centered stage, Five Iron Golf sees a natural synergy between its amateur leagues and TGL’s vision. As golfers come together at Five Iron to participate in their own leagues on Monday and Tuesday nights, they’ll also have the chance to watch the PGA TOUR’s best compete in TGL on TV, fostering an environment where community participation and professional competition are intertwined. This connection between playing and spectating makes Five Iron the perfect venue for golfers of all levels to engage with the future of the sport.

"We’re looking forward to sharing the lessons we’ve learned at Five Iron Golf about building community, creating spaces people love, and fostering excitement for the game," added Katherine Solomon. "We’ll support the team and the league in any way we can, and we’re confident that we’ll help grow New York Golf Club’s fan base through our own venues."

TGL, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, is designed to bridge the gap between traditional golf and a tech-enhanced, fan-driven future. New York Golf Club aims to tap into this excitement, drawing in new audiences while continuing to inspire existing fans of the sport.





About TGL:

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL’s inaugural season begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and with other prominent media partners around the globe. TGL’s six teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained .

The TGL presented by SoFi Media Hub is now open, offering media members a wide selection of downloadable assets, such as explainer content; league and team logos; player and team images; schedule information; press conferences; transcripts; and more. Register now to gain access: www.TGLMediaHub.com .

About New York Golf Club:

TGL’s New York team featuring its four-player roster of PGA TOUR stars Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young. The team is managed by Cohen Private Ventures (CPV), the family office of Steven A. Cohen, and will represent New York against the five other TGL teams, competing to win the first ever SoFi Cup.

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

