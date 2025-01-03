Canon U.S.A. Announces New Executive Appointments for 2025

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. is proud to announce new executive promotions, effective January 1, 2025.

Kiyoshi Oka has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, while Masato Mori has been promoted to senior vice president, Business Innovation Group. Additionally, four executives have been promoted to vice president, including Karin Harrington (Business Partner Group), William Lowe and Dawn Rouse (Client Services Group) and Jami Schultz (Corporate Human Resources).



These new appointments represent Canon’s strong commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, further solidifying Canon’s position as a leader in digital solutions.





“It is critical to have strong leaders to guide our organization, and I’m delighted to announce these executive appointments for a group of well-deserving individuals who have been so dedicated to our success,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, President and CEO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are looking forward to a successful 2025, and I’m confident these appointments will contribute greatly to achieving that goal.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Brian Bohl Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-408-8214 bbohl@cusa.canon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.