Intellect’s eMACH.ai Cards integrates Thales payShield HSM to enrich Card Security Features

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Advanced integration delivers enriched authentication and protection capabilities to global financial institutions

The integration of Thales payShield with our eMACH.ai Cards platform reflects our unwavering commitment to security and innovation” — Rajesh Saxena, CEO, iGCB, Intellect Design Arena Limited,

CHENNAI, INDIA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking unit of Intellect Design Arena Limited, today announced a significant enhancement to its already robust eMACH.ai Cards platform.

The integration of Thales payShield HSM introduces an additional layer of security and authentication, catering to banks and financial institutions seeking next-generation protection.

The eMACH.ai Cards platform is built with comprehensive security and authentication features. It also has Triple DES cryptography in addition to being certified as PCI – Secure Software Standard compliant. This ensures the highest protection standards in card management processes.

With the Thales payShield HSM integration, the platform now offers even greater capabilities, addressing the specific needs of institutions requiring advanced cryptographic operations and enhanced compliance. eMACH.ai Cards with Thales payShield HSM provides a secure environment for key generation, storage and management, compliance with Data Protection Regulations, and secured transactions in the payment system, thus empowering the banks to stay at the forefront of innovation.

Key Benefits of the Enhanced eMACH.ai Cards Platform:

- Increased Security in Transactions: Advanced cryptographic key management further strengthens the already secure transaction processes.

- Regulatory Compliance: Continuously meets and exceeds global standards for data protection, reinforcing trust and compliance.

- Scalability in Solutions: The flexible eMACH.ai architecture serves the diverse needs of banks, NBFCs, fintech, and e-commerce platforms, now with added security features for those requiring them.

- Enhanced Customer Experience: Seamless onboarding, multi-credit line management, and real-time fraud assessment ensure superior customer satisfaction.

- Innovative Capabilities: The platform supports virtual cards, robust collections modules, and a loyalty management system, now with enhanced security for those who need it.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Design Arena Ltd., commented, “The integration of Thales payShield with our eMACH.ai Cards platform reflects our unwavering commitment to security and innovation. While our platform already offers top-tier protection, this partnership caters to clients seeking even greater levels of security, ensuring we meet the diverse needs of global financial institutions.”

Ashesh Thanawala, APAC Channel Sales Director, Data Security at Thales, added, “By integrating Thales payShield HSM into the eMACH.ai Cards platform, Intellect Design is setting a new benchmark in payment security and agility. Our payShield solution ensures robust encryption and secure transaction processing, enabling seamless digital experiences for end-users. This hardware-based security reinforces trust by safeguarding sensitive payment data while supporting high-performance environments. Together, we empower financial institutions to innovate securely, scaling their services with confidence in the cloud. It’s the perfect synergy of technology and security for the future of digital payments.”

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world.

With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

iGCB, a business unit of Intellect, offers an end-to-end Contextual Banking suite for retail and corporate banking across Core Banking, Lending, Cards, Digital Banking, and Central Banking. Its unique blend of integrated functionality and agility is made possible by its Microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native architecture with powerful integration capabilities. iGCB brings to the table a deep knowledge of the developed and developing financial market space and seeks to be the Innovation Partner for those who are passionate about transforming the future of FinTech! www.igcb.com

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.