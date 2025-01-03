IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Chris King, Senior VP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast showcases a diverse lineup of companies and individuals who are transforming traditional business practices within their industries. The latest episode features an insightful discussion with Chris King, Senior VP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM), the largest U.S. stock market for international companies.

King began the discussion by providing an overview of OTC Markets Group and its mission to facilitate access to U.S. capital markets for non-U.S. issuers.

“Of the 12,000+ securities that trade on our market, more than 90% of the order flow and the trading occurs in companies that are listed outside of the U.S.,” he explained. “We have had more than $400 billion of volume traded this year, and the total market cap of our markets is in excess of $27 trillion. Of course, there are thousands of smaller micro-cap companies, but there are also some of the world's best-in-class businesses.”

King continued by highlighting the differences between OTC Markets Group and traditional stock exchanges, such as Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange.

“As we're focusing today on the international side, for the international issuer, there's a huge difference between the OTC Markets Group and traditional stock exchanges like Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange. When companies list with those exchanges, they take on SEC filing, which is, of course, just a form of disclosure, but it is completely different from the one that they would be responsible for on their home exchange, wherever that might be.”

He also elaborated on the streamlined process available to companies using OTC Markets Group’s premium markets.

“When you think about joining our premium markets, you can do so by way of an SEC rule, which is Rule 12g3-2(b). It's an exemption for taking on additional filing, meaning you can rely on your home market disclosure. It's an extremely simplified way to get compliance with U.S. securities laws and be freely tradable on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets. The U.S. exchange model is duplication of effort, duplication of disclosure, and essentially millions of dollars to comply. With OTC Markets, you can be fully traded by retail and institutional investors and everything in between, but there's a vastly different cost and complexity.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and The Stock2Me Podcast’s latest guest as they delve deeper into the advantages of the OTCQB Venture Market and OTCQX Best Market for international companies, particularly those based in Canada.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

