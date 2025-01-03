Submit Release
EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

BUDD LAKE, NJ, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (4Q24) ended September 30, 2024.

“As we close out the fiscal year, we are pleased to report that execution on our previously announced restructuring plan resulted in significant progress in all areas of the business. During 4Q24, the Company generated positive cash flow of $1.8 million and substantially lowered operating expenses,” said Matt Vargas, interim Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, on a sequential-quarter basis, we increased revenue 6% and grew backlog on the strength of continued strong bookings during 4Q24.”

  Three Months Ended  
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 +increase/
-decrease
  4Q24 3Q24
Revenue $21.7M $20.4M +$1.3M
Gross margin  21%  25%  -4%
Operating expenses $7.8M $14.3M -$6.5M
Net loss on continuing operations ($3.2M) ($11.5M) +$8.3M
Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted ($0.35) ($1.27) +$0.92 
Non-GAAP gross margin (a)  23%  24%  -1%
Non-GAAP operating expenses (a) $6.1M $9.1M -$3.0M
Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations (a) ($2.0M) ($4.4M) +$2.4M
Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted (a) ($0.22)  ($0.49)  +$0.27 
Adjusted EBITDA (a) ($0.4M) ($3.6M) +$3.2M
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $10.8M $9.0M +$1.8M
Line of credit and loan payable (b) $0.0M $8.4M -$8.4M
(a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.
(b) 4Q24 includes loan payoff totaling $8.4 million .


About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures, including for gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, and adjusted EBITDA. The Company has, regardless of result, applied consistent rationale and methods when presenting supplemental non-GAAP measures.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: (a) they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, (b) they do not involve the expenditure of cash, (c) they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or (d) their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company’s control. All of these items meet one or more of the characteristics listed above. The criteria that must be met for litigation-related expense to qualify as a non-GAAP measure is that it must be directly connected to active litigation that the Company infrequently encounters and is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business in the ordinary course. All legal expenses related to the ordinary course of business are included in the non-GAAP results consistently for all reporting periods. The Company has, for all reporting periods disclosed in this press release, applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, reflecting the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods that the Company uses when evaluating its financial results, planning and forecasting future periods, and that are useful to investors in assessing our performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

 
EMCORE CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
       
  September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands)  2024     2023 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,291     $ 26,211  
Restricted cash   495       495  
Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $173 and $356, respectively   14,342       15,575  
Contract assets   1,182       8,402  
Inventory   25,065       28,905  
Prepaid expenses   3,504       4,612  
Other current assets   137       922  
Assets held for sale         7,264  
Total current assets   55,016       92,386  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   7,868       15,517  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   18,094       21,564  
Other intangible assets, net   10,289       12,245  
Other non-current assets   2,646       2,201  
Total assets $ 93,913     $ 143,913  
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 8,563     $ 9,683  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   5,220       8,471  
Contract liabilities   1,424       1,630  
Loan payable - current         852  
Financing payable   587       460  
Loan payable - current         852  
Operating lease liabilities - current   2,668       3,033  
Liabilities held for sale         4,662  
Total current liabilities   18,462       28,791  
Line of credit         6,418  
Loan payable - non-current         3,330  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   18,247       20,882  
Asset retirement obligations   2,378       4,194  
Warrant liability and other long-term liabilities   4,660       8  
Total liabilities   43,747       63,623  
Commitments and contingencies      
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 9,764 shares issued and 9,073 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024; 8,401 shares issued and 7,711 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023   825,625       825,119  
Treasury stock at cost; 691 shares as of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023   (47,721 )     (47,721 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   958       350  
Accumulated deficit   (728,696 )     (697,458 )
Total shareholders’ equity   50,166       80,290  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 93,913     $ 143,913  


EMCORE CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except for per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue $ 21,704     $ 26,769     $ 85,896     $ 97,716  
Cost of revenue   17,232       19,876       67,076       74,323  
Gross profit   4,472       6,893       18,820       23,393  
Operating expense:              
Selling, general, and administrative   5,011       8,638       22,281       32,731  
Research and development   2,057       4,468       12,922       17,910  
Restructuring   872             2,219        
Severance   (168 )           2,919       27  
Impairment   3       22,612       3,010       22,612  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   50             18       (1,147 )
Total operating expense   7,825       35,718       43,369       72,133  
Operating loss   (3,353 )     (28,825 )     (24,549 )     (48,740 )
Other income (expense):              
Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability   (2,572 )           (4,660 )      
Interest expense, net   (940 )     (147 )     (1,195 )     (751 )
Other income (expense)   3,612       (9 )     3,581       120  
Total other income (expense)   100       (156 )     (2,274 )     (631 )
Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense)   (3,253 )     (28,981 )     (26,823 )     (49,371 )
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations   85       135       (29 )     (42 )
Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,168 )   $ (28,846 )   $ (26,852 )   $ (49,413 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 63     $ (12,735 )   $ (4,386 )   $ (25,946 )
Net loss $ (3,105 )   $ (41,581 )   $ (31,238 )   $ (75,359 )
Pension adjustment   608       (91 )     608       (91 )
Comprehensive loss $ (2,497 )   $ (41,672 )   $ (30,630 )   $ (75,450 )
Per share data:              
Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (2.98 )   $ (0.96 )
Net income (loss) on discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (0.50 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 )   $ (0.60 )   $ (3.46 )   $ (1.46 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted   9,063       69,209       9,020       51,510  


 
EMCORE CORPORATION
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30   June 30
(in thousands, except for percentages) 4Q24   3Q24
Gross profit $ 4,472     $ 5,013  
Gross margin   21 %     25 %
Stock-based compensation expense   40       70  
Asset retirement obligation accretion   61       61  
Intangible asset amortization   482       486  
Compensation accrual adjustment         (806 )
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,055     $ 4,824  
Non-GAAP gross margin   23 %     24 %


  Three Months Ended
  September 30   June 30
(in thousands) 4Q24   3Q24
Operating expense $ 7,825     $ 14,276  
Stock-based compensation expense   (359 )     1,182  
Impairment expense   (3 )     (2,919 )
Severance expense   168       (1,856 )
Restructuring expense   (872 )     (1,347 )
Loss on sale of assets   (50 )      
Compensation accrual adjustment         506  
Transition/M&A-related expense   (598 )     (615 )
Litigation-related expense   (39 )     (156 )
Non-GAAP operating expense $ 6,072     $ 9,071  


  Three Months Ended
  September 30   June 30
(in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 4Q24   3Q24
Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,168 )   $ (11,545 )
Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 )   $ (1.27 )
Stock-based compensation expense   399       (1,112 )
Asset retirement obligation accretion   61       61  
Intangible asset amortization   482       486  
Impairment expense   3       2,919  
Severance expense   (168 )     1,856  
Restructuring expense   872       1,347  
Loss on sale of assets   50        
Compensation accrual adjustment         (1,312 )
Transition/M&A-related expense   598       615  
Litigation-related expense   39       156  
Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability   2,572       2,087  
Other (income) expense   (3,612 )     16  
Income tax benefit   (85 )      
Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (1,957 )   $ (4,426 )
Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 )   $ (0.49 )
Interest expense, net   940       179  
Depreciation expense   580       670  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (437 )   $ (3,577 )
Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue   (2.0 %)     (18 %) 



Contact:
EMCORE Corporation
Tom Minichiello
Chief Financial Officer
investor@emcore.com

