Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:15 pm PT. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Site, Events and Presentations.

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

