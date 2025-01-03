Gray Media Names Jacque Harms as General Manager of KKTV in Colorado Springs, Colorado

ATLANTA, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) has named Jacque Harms as the next General Manager of KKTV, the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jacque Harms has more than 35 years of experience in the media business, most recently as the General Manager at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi, for the past four and a half years. Under her leadership, WTOK -TV was the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Small Market Station of the Year in 2024 and a National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Finalist in 2021. Jacque is the recipient of multiple AP and MAB awards.

Jacque’s WTOK team raised the bar in digital storytelling, captivating audiences to apps and live streams as her team outperformed the next local news digital audience by 144% last year. WTOK increased its station sign-on/sign-off ratings by 34% in 2024. (Comscore and Scarborough 2024 data)

Jacque’s professional accomplishments also include serving as the news director, anchor, reporter, and producer at KNOP-TV in North Platte, Nebraska, before her assignment to WTOK-TV.

She serves on the MAB Board of Directors and was on the planning committees that launched Mississippi’s inaugural MAB Student Conference and Women in Broadcasting awards program and luncheon.

“I am honored and excited to join the Colorado Springs community and KKTV family,” said Jacque. “Our commitment to delivering engaging content on broadcast and digital platforms with a focus on the best news and weather content, will remain our top priority,” she adds.

About Gray:

Gray Media is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formerly known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.