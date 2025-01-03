ViewSEC and Syntiant to Develop AI Vision Dashcam Platform with Advanced Audio Capabilities

New Solution for Real-Time Intelligence to Advance Vehicle Safety and Operational Efficiency, Demoed at CES 2025

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViewSEC Co., Ltd., a leading innovator in surveillance technology, and Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low power edge AI deployments, today announced a collaboration to build and deploy an AI-powered vision platform for dashboard cameras. The combined technologies enable ViewSEC’s new series of dashcam platforms to perform highly accurate, real-time video and audio analytics with ultra-low power consumption.

“Integrating audio capabilities into our dashcam products provides a range of benefits, enhancing both the functionality and utility of these devices,” said Johnson Huang, CEO of ViewSEC. “This robust platform incorporates Syntiant’s machine learning models and its NDP120 Neural Decision Processor to deliver superior AI performance for video and audio processing.”

The addition of audio capabilities transforms the dashcam into a comprehensive tool for capturing more detailed, reliable and contextual information, from providing undeniable legal protection to boosting driver safety and optimizing operations.

“At Syntiant, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of edge AI,” said Jonathan Su, SVP and GM, AI Business Unit at Syntiant. “Our collaboration with ViewSEC exemplifies how our low power hardware and highly efficient computer vision and audio models bring the value of edge AI to dashcam devices. Our dual integration creates an intelligent, energy-efficient camera platform that excels in real-time video and audio analysis at the edge, redefining the capabilities of smart dashcam systems.”

Contact info@syntiant.com or info@viewsec.com to learn more or arrange a demo of the new dashcam platform during CES 2025, January 7-10.

About ViewSEC Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2022 and based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, ViewSEC Co., Ltd. draws on over two decades of expertise to lead the integration of smart IoT sensors in surveillance cameras. With a mission focused on enhancing global security, safety, and productivity through edge AI and cloud technologies, ViewSEC is committed to transforming the industry and driving technological innovation. For more information, please contact ViewSEC Co., Ltd. at info@viewsec.com or visit www.viewsec.com .

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and ML models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Bosch Ventures, the Amazon Alexa Fund, and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

For Syntiant:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968

For ViewSEC:

Jessica Tsai

ViewSEC Co., Ltd.

jessica@viewsec.com

+886 2 8521 4049

