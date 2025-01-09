Debut Author, Amateur Ballroom Dancer, and Former Educator Merrie H. Reagan Presents 'Life Flashes: A Memoir'

A Timeless Literary Account Merrie H. Reagan

New Insights into mental illness and recovery, human relationships, psychology, spirituality, religion and western medicine

Stunningly, dependence on Transcendence is not a crutch; dependence on Divinity enables a person to be truly independent, truly free. P.S. No humor, No faith. No exceptions.” — Merrie H. Reagan

COHASSET, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debut author, amateur ballroom dancer, and former educator Merrie H. Reagan is sharing a ground-breaking memoir offering new insights in areas of mental and emotional illness and recovery, human relationships, psychology, spirituality, religion and western medicine.You are invited to travel with Merrie H. Reagan as the author of Life Flashes: A Memoir undergoes recovery from long-time illness and confidently moves forward, interacting from far and near with national, local, personal, and animal figures and at the same time looks back at over sixty years of life experiences having occurred amid world-changing events.While writing Life Flashes: A Memoir for over a decade, Ms. Reagan developed new perceptions about spirituality and religion commonalities and differences, mental health recovery process, foundations of human relationships, connection between earthly life and afterlife, and new developments and practices that are coming of age in western medicine, which include eastern medicine practices. Writing the memoir enabled Ms. Reagan to rediscover and share universal truths.Merrie H. Reagan began writing Life Flashes: A Memoir in diary form eighteen years ago this month, in January 2007. First edition of the book was published fourteen years late in 2021; second edition of the work was published in 2023. The book is available on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.Author website address for the book is https://merriehreagan.com Ms. Reagan is a freelance writer, amateur ballroom dancer, former small business owner, and former educator who resides outside Boston, Massachusetts.About the AuthorMs. Reagan is a debut author, who enjoys writing, reading, ballroom dancing, home making, and yard work.

