Monetary and financial statistics – November 2024

MACAU, January 3 - According to statistics released today (3 January) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in November. Meanwhile, resident deposits dropped slightly from a month ago whereas loans to residents remained stable.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits rose 0.1% and 3.7% respectively. M1 thus increased 2.6% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities dropped 0.4%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.2% from a month ago to MOP781.6 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 grew 1.7% and 7.3% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.1%, 45.3%, 6.5% and 13.8% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits fell slightly from the preceding month to MOP760.9 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 2.8% to MOP308.2 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 1.2% to MOP200.2 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.5% from a month earlier to MOP1,269.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.3%, 45.5%, 8.2% and 24.3% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector kept stable at MOP518.6 billion from a month ago. On the other hand, external loans fell 3.0% to MOP487.7 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector dropped 1.5% from a month earlier to MOP1,006.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.4%, 45.0%, 10.4% and 18.4% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-November, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 54.1% at end-October to 54.0%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 80.0% to 79.3%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 69.9% and 56.6% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 5.4% at end-October to 5.5%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly