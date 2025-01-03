Oatmeal Market Revenue to Boost Cross $11,907 Million, At a Booming 1.3% Growth Rate by 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Oatmeal Market size was valued at $10,475 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,907 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2018 to 2027. The instant oats type accounted for more than 40% of the global market in 2017.Oatmeal is not only consumed as a breakfast cereal, but has also found its application in the cosmetics industry. Duly renowned for its skin repair, anti-ageing, rejuvenating, and moisturizing characteristics, Oatmeal has gained a huge market share in the cosmetics industry.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3493 Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly harvested for food, animal feed, and production of skin care products. Consumed as a breakfast cereal, oatmeal is enjoyed with fruits and nuts. Rich in vitamin & minerals, oatmeal comes with high in dietary fiber and low sodium content, to improve the nutritional intake of the body. Oatmeal contains starchy carbohydrates, which provide nutrition to the muscle and organs. The protein content of oatmeal is higher as compared to other cereals, which plays an important role in growth and tissue repair of the human body. Other health advantages of oatmeal include lower blood cholesterol and blood sugar, which help reduce the risk of heart diseases.Oatmeal is also used in production of variety of products, such as cakes, cookies, energy bars, and desserts.The factors that drive the growth of the global oatmeal market include increase in preference for healthy meals and changes in food habits. In addition, increase in demand for convenience food and high nutrition content of oatmeal, which includes high fiber & protein content increases the demand for oatmeal in the market. However, availability of substitute products such as quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice, and cornflakes are expected to hamper the growth of this market in the near future. Development of different flavored oatmeal and the use of oatmeal in the cosmetics industry bring different growth opportunities for the oatmeal market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oatmeal-market/purchase-options In 2017, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 60% of the global oatmeal market in terms of value. This is due to high per capita consumption of oatmeal in different countries of these regions. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate in terms of volume followed by Latin America, owing to increase in urbanization coupled with rise in breakfast cereal market.The major companies profiled in this report are Quaker Oats Company, Nature's Path Foods, Inc., Nestl S.A, Kellogg NA Co., General Mills, Inc., Hamlyn's Of Scotland, World Finer Foods, Weetabix Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, and Bagrry's India Ltd.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3493 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

