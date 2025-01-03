Nomad Internet Launches Nomad Omni Data, Offering the World’s First Dual Network Access Through a Single Modem

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad Internet has announced the launch of Nomad Omni Data , the world’s first solution that allows Nomad Internet Modem to access two of America’s largest networks at the same time. Nomad Internet will intelligently switch between both networks to automatically find the network with the best speed. This means no more settling for a weaker connection or waiting for signals to catch up. With Nomad Omni Data, users can experience better internet performance, reliability, and connectivity, irrespective of their location.

“No matter your internet needs, Nomad Omni Data delivers,” said Jaden Garza, CINO, Nomad Internet.

Key Features of Nomad Omni Data:

1. Dual-Network Power

With access to two massive networks, users can be sure to be always connected to the best option available. Whether they’re in the city, suburbs, or the most remote rural area, Nomad Omni Data ensures they’ll always get the fastest and most reliable speeds possible.

2. Unlimited Data, Everywhere

Customers can enjoy truly unlimited data on both networks. They can stream, work, game, and browse without limits, enjoying no caps, no throttling, just pure, uninterrupted internet freedom.

3. Blazing Fast Speeds

Customers will be able to take advantage of super-fast download speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps). Whether someone is streaming 4K movies, gaming with no lag, or tackling large file downloads, Nomad Omni Data will always unlock the full potential of the internet.

4. Seamless Upgrade

Adding Nomad Omni Data to the Nomad Internet account is simple and affordable, costing just $19.95/month. This upgrade turns the Nomad Modem into a powerful, adaptive device that ensures the user is always connected to the best speeds.

Nomad Omni Data is suitable for:

Remote Workers: They can stay productive with a fast, reliable connection no matter where they’re working from.

Families: Users can now stream, game, and browse on multiple devices without buffering or slowdowns.

Rural Internet Users: They can finally get the connection speeds and reliability they deserve, even in the most remote areas.

Gamers: They can enjoy ultra-low latency and smooth gameplay with speeds that keep them ahead of the competition.

Nomad Omni Data is Affordable and Easy to Access

For just $19.95/month, users can unlock the power of dual-network access and take their Nomad Modem to the next level. There’s no complicated setup—users can just add the upgrade to their account, and they’re ready to enjoy unparalleled speeds and reliability.

Advantages of Choosing Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is already the fastest rural ISP in America, and now the company is taking it a step further by integrating the fastest networks in the country.

Nomad Internet is committed to providing its users with:

Reliable, high-speed internet wherever you are.

Unlimited data with no compromises.

Affordable and innovative solutions for every household.



With Nomad Omni Data, Nomad Internet is proving once again why they’re the leader in rural connectivity.

Steps to Get Nomad Omni Data:

Log in to the Nomad Internet account. Add the Nomad Omni Data Upgrade to the plan for $19.95/month. Enjoy the freedom of dual-network access, unlimited data, and blazing speeds.



With Nomad Omni Data, the user’s modem isn’t just connected—it’s empowered. It’s smarter, faster, and more reliable than ever before. Whether someone is streaming, working, gaming, or just browsing, Nomad Omni Data ensures they’ll always have the best connection possible.

To be among the first to experience the power of Nomad Omni Data, visit https://nomadinternet.com/pages/omni

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is a leading provider of wireless internet services in America. Launched in 2017 to serve the underserved, Nomad Internet specializes in offering high-speed and reliable Internet services, serving people in rural communities, RV parks, and on-the-road travelers, among others. The company prioritizes innovation and strategic partnerships to help bridge the digital divide in America.

