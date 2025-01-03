Gov. Inslee appoints Susan E. Llorens to the King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, January 3 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Susan E. Llorens to the King County Superior Court. She is appointed to one of the two new seats approved by the King County Council, effective January 1, 2025.

Llorens’ nearly 20-year legal career includes serving as an assistant attorney general in multiple divisions of the Washington State Office of the Attorney General. Most recently, she has served as a section chief and appellate advisor of the agency's Complex Litigation Division, where she is responsible for opioid-related litigation and manages a team of attorneys and staff in support of that effort. She has also litigated other significant and complex civil cases related to violations of the Consumer Protection Act and the constitutionality of state statutes. Llorens has twice received the attorney genera's Excellence Award for her work. Llorens also previously served as a senior staff attorney for the Court of Appeals, Division I.

In addition, Llorens has served as a pro tem judicial officer since 2014, including as a pro tem commissioner for King County Superior Court and a pro tem judge for Seattle Municipal Court. Llorens has presided over a broad range of matters, including those pertaining to dependent children, involuntary commitment proceedings, arraignments, trial setting and sentencing hearings. Llorens has also been very active in her community, including serving as a board member of a large youth soccer club, volunteering at neighborhood legal clinics and serving as a member and chair of the Washington State Bar Association’s Judicial Recommendation Committee.

“Susan Llorens is a skilled and dedicated civil litigator and public servant. She is exceptionally well-prepared to serve King County in this role,” said Inslee. “I'm pleased that she will bring her complex civil litigation expertise, work ethic, and compassion to the King County Superior Court bench."

Llorens earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and her law degree from the University of Washington School of Law.