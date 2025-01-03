Submit Release
Iowa Workforce Development to Begin Mailing 1099-G Forms on January 22

Iowa Workforce Development will begin mailing form 1099-G on January 22, 2025.  The 1099-G includes any unemployment insurance benefits issued December 27, 2023 through December 24, 2024 and any federal and/or state taxes that were withheld.  The Internal Revenue Service and the Iowa Department of Revenue will also be provided this information.  If you have changed your address since you last claimed benefits, you need to update your mailing address with Iowa Workforce Development. 

If you do not receive your notice by February 11, 2025, please contact Iowa Workforce Development using this form to request a duplicate copy be mailed to you.

