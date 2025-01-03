Lanes closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection for sewer line work

Main, News Posted on Jan 2, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays due to lane closures at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street in Lahaina for sewer line installation work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project.

Night closure

From 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, lanes in the northbound direction and lanes in the southbound direction at the intersection will be closed. One lane in both directions will remain open during the night work.

Day closures

A single lane in the northbound direction between mile marker 21 and 22 on Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10. One lane in the northbound direction will remain open.

A sinle lane in the southbound direction between mile marker 21 and 22 on Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 28, excluding weekends. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open.

During the project, county-owned Kapunakea Street will be closed at the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway. Traffic will be detoured to Wahikuli Road and Ainakea Road. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Kapunakea-Detour-Map-.pdf

There will be other partial closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway for the project in the upcoming weeks. Information will be provided closer to the scheduled work.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

