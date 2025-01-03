Hilo Airport Runway to Close Nightly for Lighting Replacement

Main, News Posted on Jan 2, 2025 in Airports News

HILO, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin Phase 4 of the Hilo International Airport (ITO) Taxiway and Runway Lighting Replacement Project. The work will include replacing all runway and taxiway lighting infrastructure, light fixtures and airfield signs, as well as improvements to the electrical draining system.

The work will be conducted at night and will require the closure of runway 8-26 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly, starting Monday, January 6, 2025, for a minimum of 128 calendar days. During the closure the alternate runway, 3-21, will be used for aircraft operations.

The runway work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to maintain the runway and improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, as well as to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. HDOT apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.

