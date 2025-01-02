California Cases To Watch In 2025

(Subscription required) Legal experts following Golden State courts in 2025 are tracking high-stakes antitrust and personal injury cases against Big Tech companies along with NFL subscribers' $4.7 billion antitrust appeal, as well as IP litigation against artificial intelligence developers and precedent-setting cases that will likely clarify environmental laws and the repercussions of unpaid arbitration fees.

