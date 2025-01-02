Botox for Children with Cerebral Palsy with Lower Limb Spasticity

Dr. Greg Vigna

The use of Botox (BTX-A) as a safe, reversible, and effective treatment for reducing muscle tone and improving gait in children with cerebral palsy.

Children have barriers to care in the US despite Botox being safe, proven to improve voluntary movement, and effective in normalizing the abnormalities in gait that are associated with cerebral palsy.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “There is now clear evidence that the consequences of persistent increased muscle tone can be limited by applying an integrated multi-level BTX-A treatment approach,” states Guy Molenaers, MD, Ph.D., Orthopedic Surgeon.

What does Dr. Molenaers report in his article “The use of botulinum toxin A in children with cerebral palsy, with a focus on the lower limb” published in Journal of Child Orthop (2010) 4: 183-195?:

“From the scientific literature, it can be concluded that many research groups are convinced that mature gait is achieved after the age of 6 years in normal children. Children with CP develop mature gait and/or other motor capacities at a more advanced age.

There is general agreement that surgical intervention to improve gait should be avoided until gait has matured, usually between the ages of 8 and 10 years.

In summary, BTX-A can be seen as a valuable treatment option within the variety of tone reduction treatments, because it:

1. Can reduce muscle tone

2. Is safe at a young age

3. Is reversible

4. Is selective

5. Allows combined treatment

6. Is dose-dependent"

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national birth injury lawyer, spasticity expert, states, “This article, describing the benefits of Botox as the standard of care for treatment of lower extremity spasticity in children with cerebral palsy, was written in 2010. Despite this, children have barriers to care in the United States despite Botox being safe, proven to improve voluntary movement, and acts to normalize the abnormalities in gait that are associated with cerebral palsy. This treatment continues to be underutilized in children for perceived risks, inconvenience, and perceived pain concerns by parents.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Botox will remain the standard of care for treatment of spasticity, equinus deformity of the foot that causes plantar flexion of the foot, and is useful for both hip adductor spasticity and hamstring spasticity, all which contribute to abnormalities in gait associated with cerebral palsy. These treatments are included in life care plans for our clients, as these treatments are medically necessary and appropriate.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence including birth injury. He is a Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist and a Life Care Planner. Ben Martin Law Group is a national pharmaceutical injury and birth injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

