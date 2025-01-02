Kansas Health Officials Provide Update on Avian Flu That Public Risk Remains Low

While the risk to the general public still remains very low, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reminding Kansans to practice caution around wild birds and backyard poultry amid increasing reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A (H5N1) virus both nationally and within Kansas.

HPAI is primarily an infection of wild birds; however, in the ongoing outbreak beginning in early 2022, numerous animal species have been infected including domestic poultry, dairy cattle, wild carnivores like skunks and raccoons, and domestic cats. The virus is spread by migratory waterfowl, primarily ducks and geese.

“The public health risk of HPAI remains low,” KDHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dereck Totten said. “While there has been no person-to-person spread, KDHE is monitoring the situation carefully. We are working with people who have had flocks test positive and encourage the public to avoid contact with sick birds.”

Fall migration of wild birds increased in November and December, resulting in additional exposure to HPAI and thus an increase in cases in domestic poultry in Kansas. Since Dec. 3, the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has identified HPAI in six non-commercial backyard flocks and two commercial flocks.

Since this virus can infect humans who come in close contact with sick or dead birds and other infected animals, KDHE, in coordination with local health departments, monitors all exposed individuals for symptoms of influenza-like illness. While no human cases have been identified in Kansas, 66 cases of HPAI have been confirmed in humans in the United States in 2024. Those cases are nearly all from exposure to infected poultry or dairy cows, and no known human-to-human spread has occurred.

Current information regarding HPAI in animals in Kansas can be found at KDA Avian Influenza.

Most of the infections in humans the U.S. have been mild and primarily present as red, itchy eyes, but there is the potential for more severe illness, particularly in immunocompromised individuals. For more information on keeping yourself healthy while handling poultry, visit CDC Avian Influenza.

