New sawmill in Maine

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Forest Products, which owns and operates wood processing facilities in Maine and New York State, will acquire the Masardis Sawmill in Masardis, Maine. The sale will close January 5, 2025.

Previously owned by Groupe Lebel, the Masardis operation has a long history of producing random-length spruce and fir lumber. It currently employs 80 people and has the capacity to produce 115 million board feet annually.

The sawmill is located within close proximity to Irving’s 1.3 million acres of timberlands in Maine.

“We are excited to grow our lumber production capacity in the state of Maine,” said Jerome Pelletier, VP of Irving Forest Products. “The Masardis mill is well-located to access high-quality timber. It is also serviced by the Maine Northern Railway and benefits from having a team of highly skilled and dedicated employees who have worked together for decades to ensure the success of their operation.”

With the addition of the Masardis operation, J.D. Irving, Limited now operates 10 sawmills as part of its solid wood operations, with a total annual capacity of 1.3 billion board feet.

