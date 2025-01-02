Coherent Issues Its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2024

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today published its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for FY2024. The report is available on the Coherent website at this link.

Highlights from the ESG Report 2024 include:

Coherent now obtains 78% of its global electricity needs from renewable sources , representing over 550 million kWh of renewable electricity per year, and thereby avoiding 234,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) in FY2024.





. Coherent became a member in 2024 of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to responsible business conduct in global supply chains.



The ESG Report provides a point-in-time overview of the organization’s ESG initiatives beyond traditional financial disclosures. In the report, Coherent seeks to highlight its sustainability performance, including information about its employee base, its governance practices, its risk management framework, its commitment to its customers, and its dedication to the communities in which it operates. The company’s approach to ESG is essential to its mission of enabling the world to be safer, healthier, closer, and more efficient.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Wilson

corporate.communications@coherent.com

