HILL FARRER PARTNER WILLIAM MEYERS RECOGNIZED BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL AS 2024 LEADER OF INFLUENCE

Partner William Meyers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner William Meyers has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its annual list of top professionals in their 40s, Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s. “The professionals were chosen based on a demonstration of impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community,” states the publisher.“Billy is a trial lawyer with a proven track record of securing favorable verdicts, judgments and dispute resolutions for clients facing claims of professional malpractice, breach of contract and high-stakes business fraud,” according to the feature. “A trusted litigator and advocate both inside and outside the courtroom, Meyers has become counsel of choice for law firms defending against allegations of legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty.”“He represents a range of business clients, including individual shareholders, officers and directors, privately held medium and large-sized companies, and some of the nation’s most well-respected law firms. His clients are active in a range of industries and fields, from transportation and logistics to legal services to staffing and recruiting,” states Los Angeles Business Journal.Meyers, a seasoned trial lawyer, specializes in complex business litigation, trade secret disputes, and legal malpractice defense. With extensive trial, arbitration, and appellate experience, Meyers represents clients in a range of industries and fields, from transportation and logistics to legal services to staffing and recruiting. Meyers holds a JD/MBA degree from USC Gould School of Law and Marshall School of Business. He has dedicated his entire 15-year legal career to Hill, Farrer & Burrill, and additionally serves as the firm’s Accounting and Finance Manager.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.