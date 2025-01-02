UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES 2025 FULL SEASON SCHEDULE

– FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 To Combine To Present All 43 Games – – FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes To Air Select Games in Spanish – – FOX UFL Friday To Kick Off 2025 Season On March 28 – – ABC To Televise 2025 UFL Championship Game on June 14 –

Arlington, TX, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Football League today announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league’s media partners – FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 – combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL’s second season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday – a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season – with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league’s second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

“We are thrilled to have exceptional partners like FOX and ESPN, who share our passion for celebrating the game and telling our story to a wide audience,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “With the launch of FOX UFL Friday, we are excited to invite new fans to experience the incredible talent and heart that our players bring to the field. This season promises to be an exciting journey in football, where our athletes elevate the game to new heights.”

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on ESPN+.

During the opening weekend, FOX will also present a matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, March 29, at 4:00 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. ESPN will kick off its 2025 coverage with a Sunday, March 30, doubleheader featuring the Michigan Panthers at the Memphis Showboats starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions traveling to Washington, D.C. to take on the D.C. Defenders at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are details about the upcoming 2025 season By-The-Numbers:

43 – League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN Deportes will present all 43 UFL games during the league’s second season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

22 – ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league’s second season.

21 – FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

10 – The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

8 – The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.

5 – ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season.

2 – The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).

74 – 74% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

To experience 2025 UFL action, Season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. For more information about tickets, go to www.theufl.com/tickets . For schedules and broadcast details, please visit www.TheUFL.com .

2025 UFL FULL SEASON SCHEDULE (all times ET)

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away at. Home) NETWORK Week 1 Friday, March 28 8:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at

Houston Roughnecks FOX Saturday, March 29 4:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas at

Arlington Renegades FOX Sunday, March 30 12:00 PM Michigan Panthers at

Memphis Showboats ESPN Sunday, March 30 3:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at

D.C. Defenders ESPN Week 2 Friday, April 4 8:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at

Michigan Panthers FOX Saturday, April 5 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at

D.C. Defenders ABC Sunday, April 6 12:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades ESPN Sunday, April 6 6:30 PM San Antonio Brahmas at

St. Louis Battlehawks FS1 Week 3 Friday, April 11 8:00 PM Arlington Renegades at Birmingham Stallions FOX# Saturday, April 12 2:30 PM Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats ESPN Sunday, April 13 12:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers ABC Sunday, April 13 3:00 PM D.C. Defenders at

St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Week 4 Friday, April 18 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers FOX# Saturday, April 19 12:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades ABC Saturday, April 19 7:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at

Houston Roughnecks FOX Sunday, April 20 5:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders FOX Week 5 Friday, April 25 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at

Birmingham Stallions FOX Saturday, April 26 7:00 PM Michigan Panthers at

St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN Sunday, April 27 12:00 PM D.C. Defenders at

Arlington Renegades ESPN Sunday, April 27 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at

San Antonio Brahmas ESPN Week 6 Friday, May 2 8:00 PM Arlington Renegades at

St. Louis Battlehawks FOX# Saturday, May 3 12:00 PM Memphis Showboats at

Houston Roughnecks ABC Sunday, May 4 12:00 PM D.C. Defenders at

Michigan Panthers ESPN2 Sunday, May 4 4:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas

Birmingham Stallions FOX Week 7 Friday, May 9 8:00 PM D.C. Defenders at

San Antonio Brahmas FOX Saturday, May 10 1:00 PM Michigan Panthers at

Arlington Renegades FOX Sunday, May 11 12:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at

Birmingham Stallions ABC Sunday, May 11 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at

Memphis Showboats ESPN Week 8 Friday, May 16 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at

San Antonio Brahmas FOX# Saturday, May 17 1:00 PM* Michigan Panthers at

Houston Roughnecks FOX Saturday, May 17 1:00 PM* Birmingham Stallions at

St. Louis Battlehawks FOX Sunday, May 18 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades at

D.C. Defenders ABC Week 9 Friday, May 23 8:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks FOX# Saturday, May 24 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades at

Memphis Showboats ABC Saturday, May 24 3:00 PM Michigan Panthers at

Birmingham Stallions ABC Sunday, May 25 4:00 PM D.C. Defenders at

Houston Roughnecks FOX Week 10 Friday, May 30 8:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at

D.C. Defenders FOX# Saturday, May 31 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at

Michigan Panthers ESPN Sunday, June 1 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades at

San Antonio Brahmas ABC Sunday, June 1 3:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats FOX# Conference Championship Games Sunday, June 8 3:00 PM Conference Championship

Game ABC Sunday, June 8 6:00 PM Conference Championship

Game FOX#

UFL Championship Game Saturday, June 14 8:00 PM UFL Championship Game ABC





*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.

About the UFL

The United Football League (UFL) is the professional spring football league, born from the groundbreaking 2024 merger of the XFL and USFL. With the visionary backing of RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, the UFL is redefining the football landscape. Built on tradition and positioned to innovate and expand fan engagement and player opportunities, the league is poised for growth with its eight teams in key markets: Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C. The UFL is committed to pushing the boundaries of the game and delivering an elevated experience for players, fans, and partners alike.

