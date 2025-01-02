Plumas Bancorp Director Terrance J. Reeson Retires After 40 Years of Service

RENO, Nev., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the bank holding company and the parent company of Plumas Bank, recently announced that after 40 years of service, Terrance J. Reeson retired from the Board of Directors of Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank effective December 31, 2024.

Reeson was appointed to the Plumas Bank Board of Directors in 1984 and served as the board secretary for over three decades. Additionally, he served on various board committees throughout his tenure including Audit & Risk, Executive, and Governance & Compensation.

Chairman of the Board, Daniel E West, commented, "Terry’s unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to our organization over the past four decades have been instrumental in driving our organization forward. On behalf of the entire board, we thank him for his many years of service. While we will miss Terry’s presence at our meetings, we know his impact will continue to guide the company towards future success.”

Reeson stated, "It has been an honor and a privilege to witness the growth and success of this organization over the past 40 years. As I retire, I’m confident that the current Board of Directors, with its diverse skills and experiences, is well equipped to continue advancing Plumas Bancorp's strategic initiatives. The Board’s directives will not only enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve but will also drive shareholder value."

About Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank

Plumas Bank is a subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), a bank holding company headquartered in Reno, Nev. Plumas Bank is a locally managed, award-winning community bank founded in 1980 and headquartered in Quincy, Calif. With 15 branch offices in Northeastern California and Northern Nevada, and loan production offices in California and southern Oregon, Plumas Bank is one of the top performing community banks in the country with an asset size exceeding $1.6 billion. For more information regarding Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, visit plumasbank.com.

Contact: Jamie Huynh AVP, Assistant Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations Coordinator Plumas Bank 35 S. Lindan Ave., Quincy, CA 95971 Ph: 530.283.7305 ext. 8908 jamie.huynh@plumasbank.com

