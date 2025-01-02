Wolf Greenfield Promotes Four Attorneys to Shareholder in 2025

BOSTON and NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. is pleased to announce the promotion of Stuart V.C. Duncan Smith , Anant K. Saraswat , Jessica A. von Reyn , and Adam R. Wichman, PhD to the position of shareholder, effective January 1, 2025. The promoted attorneys’ legal and technical know-how covers a range of practice and technology areas, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, patent, litigation, and post-grant proceedings.

“We are thrilled to recognize the dedication and hard work of our newly promoted shareholders,” said Rob Walat , Wolf Greenfield’s president and managing partner. “These promotions reflect their outstanding technical and legal acumen, unwavering commitment to client service, and embodiment of our firm's core values. We look forward to their continued contributions as they proactively address client needs and achieve impactful results.”

Stuart V.C. Duncan Smith is an experienced civil litigator focusing his practice on contested matters and licensing involving intellectual property. He has litigated in federal and state courts across the country, the US International Trade Commission (ITC), and the USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). With over a decade of experience, Stuart helps clients through all stages of complex litigation, including by developing creative litigation strategies, pursuing discovery in a cost-efficient and effective manner, challenging and defending patents in post-grant proceedings, and shepherding cases through trial and appeal. Stuart is also active with the firm's pro bono clients. He serves on the firm’s Public Services Committee, which oversees the firm’s pro bono program, and he has led the firm’s efforts to raise funding for civil legal aid organizations.

Anant Saraswat represents companies in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), federal court, and the International Trade Commission (ITC) in intellectual property cases involving technologies such as cloud computing, computer architecture, wireless communications, semiconductor fabrication, light emitting diodes, medical devices, and automotive components. In addition, Anant maintains an active pro bono practice and serves on the Board of the South Asian Bar Association of Greater Boston. He is named to Boston Magazine’s Top Lawyers list, Massachusetts Super Lawyers, and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list by The Best Lawyers in America®. Anant is also ranked among the top 5% of best performing attorneys practicing before the PTAB by Patexia.

Jessica von Reyn counsels life science clients, developing tailored IP protection strategies to help entrepreneurs, start-ups, universities, and companies of all sizes achieve their respective goals. She has experience in a wide range of IP matters, including US and foreign patent prosecution, IP due diligence, FTO and patent landscape analysis, opinion work relating to non-infringement and invalidity, patent term extension (PTE), and IP transactions. Jessica practices extensively in the areas of immunotherapy, vaccine development (including mRNA vaccines), cellular engineering, antibodies, gene therapies, drug delivery, cell culture and assay design, nucleic acid sequencing, and antisense nucleic acid therapeutics. She is recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Adam Wichman represents clients in inter partes review (IPR) and post-grant review (PGR) proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and in appeals to the Federal Circuit. He has extensive experience with patent and complex civil litigation. Adam works with clients spanning a wide range of technical subject matter, from semiconductors and electronics to medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Following law school, Adam clerked for the Hon. Arthur J. Gajarsa on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and for the Hon. Stephen V. Wilson on the US District Court for the Central District of California. He is ranked among the top 5% of best performing attorneys practicing before the PTAB by Patexia.

About Wolf Greenfield

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. is among the 10 largest law firms in the United States devoted exclusively to intellectual property law. With over 160 legal professionals based in Boston, New York, and Washington, DC, the firm is represented by attorneys who are at the forefront of their fields and who support large, global corporations, mid-size companies, innovative start-ups, emerging enterprises, renowned universities and research institutions, and Nobel Prize winners with a full range of intellectual property portfolio management, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property. For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property, and it continues to represent innovators in the fields of biotechnology, chemical and materials technologies, pharmaceuticals, clean technology, electrical and computer technologies, mechanical technologies, medical devices, and consumer products.

