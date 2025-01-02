RAJANT AND US ARMY COMBAT CAPABILITIES DEVELOPMENT COMMAND HAVE ENTERED COOPERATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

Army’s DEVCOM CRADA Three-Year Collaboration Around Rajant Kinetic Mesh Solutions

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) have entered into a three-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for emerging technologies and capabilities. This establishes a collaborative framework for evaluating, assessing vulnerability and performance, and modeling and simulating Rajant solutions in relevant US Army applications. With this agreement, Rajant will work with the Army on its advanced mesh communications, encryption, distributed computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) capabilities for evaluation against current and future electronic warfare and cyber threats.

Rajant President of Military and Government Markets Ed Preston shares, “This agreement continues our previous agreement with US Army DEVCOM and is a win-win for both organizations. Rajant can gain detailed information on threats the Army faces today with complete freedom of innovation to counter those threats. The Army rapidly gains access to cutting-edge technology and can evaluate it in a real-world environment.”

First built for military and defense applications, Rajant Kinetic Mesh networks are specifically designed for the rugged terrains and harsh physical environments seen by troops in the field and have been battle-proven to support the mission-critical communications needed to overcome environmental adversity for 20+ years. Testimony regarding Rajant’s military and defense capabilities can be found here.

