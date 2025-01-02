Fire-resistant Coatings Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size was valued at USD 1079.4 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1478.8 million by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Market OverviewThe fire-resistant coatings market is witnessing rapid growth driven by the increased need for enhanced fire safety in buildings, industrial applications, and transportation. Fire-resistant coatings are used to improve the fire resistance of structural elements and are critical in sectors like construction, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. According to the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, fire safety in buildings has become a top priority, with new regulations demanding higher standards in fire prevention, especially in high-rise structures and public buildings. Recent trends show that fire-resistant coatings are increasingly being utilized in non-structural applications, such as equipment protection in industrial settings and components in aircraft, which is helping to drive growth. In 2023, companies such as AkzoNobel and Sherwin-Williams announced new product innovations and regional expansions aimed at capturing larger shares of the market. AkzoNobel, for instance, launched a new range of intumescent coatings for steel and wood to provide enhanced protection in high-risk environments. Intumescent coatings are known for their low environmental impact and high recyclability, making them a sustainable choice as they use non-toxic, non-hazardous materials. Cementitious coatings, while moderately impactful, are recyclable but contain silica-based materials. Thin-film coatings, however, have a higher environmental impact due to the use of volatile solvents and chemicals, though they offer high durability. Fireproof paints are an eco-friendly option, as they use non-toxic polymers and provide high durability with low environmental impact. These variations highlight the importance of selecting the appropriate fire-resistant coating based on both performance and sustainability considerations.Which Segment Dominated the Fire-resistant Coatings Market in 2023?The Building & Construction segment dominated the Fire-resistant Coatings market in 2023, accounting for a 45% market share. This dominance is primarily due to the growing construction of high-rise buildings, residential complexes, and commercial structures, all of which require enhanced fire protection. As construction standards become stricter, the need for fire-resistant coatings, especially intumescent coatings, is surging to meet fire safety codes.Buy Full Research Report on Fire-resistant Coatings Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1700 Which Region Dominated the Fire-resistant Coatings Market in 2023?Europe dominated the Fire-resistant Coatings market in 2023, holding a 40% market share. The region's dominance is driven by stringent fire safety regulations, increased demand for fire-resistant coatings in the construction industry, and a growing awareness of fire safety measures. Countries like the UK, Germany, and France have adopted stricter fire safety laws following several high-profile incidents, which has accelerated the adoption of fire-resistant coatings. Additionally, Europe has seen an uptick in the usage of innovative fireproof solutions in both public and private sector projects, further boosting market growth.Recent Developments• June 2024: Evonik expands its TEGO Therm product range, offering innovative coatings that provide heat protection and fire resistance for EV battery housings, addressing the need for thermal insulation to prevent thermal runaway.• March 2023: RPM International Inc. acquiredNOW Specialties, LLC, a Texas-based company specializing in Metal and Aluminum Composite Material panels, adding approximately $20 million in annual sales to RPM’s Tremco Construction Products Group.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1700 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

