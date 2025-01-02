GCAN to Explore Strategic Alternatives in Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing

Company today announced a major strategic step forward as it explores new growth avenues

BALTIMORE, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) (OTC: GCAN) a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company pioneering development of next generation therapeutics would like to update its shareholders that has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company will continue to pursue its existing biopharma lines of business while evaluating a range of strategic options to maximize value for its shareholders. The business fields of quantum computing and AI are seen as the next frontier in emerging technologies, and have quickly developed into multi-billion dollar industries.

Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive Officer, had this to say, “There have been a number of companies focused on developing these cutting edge technologies who have approached GCAN expressing interest in a potential merger, and as part of our fiduciary obligation to our shareholders we will explore these options. We look forward to updating our shareholders with continued developments.”

As part of the evaluation process GCAN will explore potential strategic alternatives that may include, but are not limited to a sale, merger, strategic business combination or other transaction. The Company cannot assure that its exploration will result in a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms, if at all. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of the evaluation process. GCAN will make further announcements in accordance with its ongoing disclosure obligations and pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

About Greater Cannabis Company: The Greater Cannabis Company (OTC: GCAN ), (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and effective cannabinoid therapeutics. The Company conducts medical research, and is pursuing clinical trials, to develop innovative cannabis-based treatments for various medical conditions and their symptoms with an initial focus on neuropsychiatric disorders. GCANRx’s mission is to bring its products to the global market for the benefit of patients seeking better solutions for their unmet medical needs.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

