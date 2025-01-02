Arbe to Present at 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 2, 2025 — Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ARBE) (“Arbe”), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in New York City.

The presentation is scheduled for 8:45 am EST on Thursday, Jan. 16 and will be webcast from Arbe’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.arberobotics.com/news/ir-calendar. Investors who wish to schedule one-on-one virtual meeting with Arbe’s management during the conference may refer to their Needham contact person or to investors@arberobotics.com.

For more information regarding these events, please visit Arbe’s events page at https://ir.arberobotics.com/news/ir-calendar.

Arbe, a global leader in perception radar solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar currently on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm changing perception. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany, and the United States.

This press release contains, and the conference described in this press release will contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company’s employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 28, 2024, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

