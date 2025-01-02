OSCE organizes information sessions and workshops across Tajikistan to support the Green Economy Strategy

From November to December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organized a series of informational sessions for local state authorities under the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade across various regions. These sessions took place in Darvoz, Garm, Kulob, Bokhtar, and Khujand, attracting approximately 150 participants (119 males and 31 females) representing 12 subsectors defined in the Green Economy Strategy.

The purpose of these sessions was to raise awareness about Tajikistan's Green Economy Strategy and its sustainability principles, with the overarching goal of promoting green initiatives within local communities. The programme included theoretical discussions, visual presentations showcasing leading international practices, and opportunities for active knowledge exchange. Representatives from the Aarhus Centres in Bokhtar, Dushanbe and Khujand (two male and one female) also participated in the events, presenting their green economy projects.

This initiative aligns with the broader mission of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe to assist Tajikistan in implementing environmental legislation and policy. It is part of a series of activities designed to promote the implementation of the Green Economy Strategy throughout the country over the course of the year.