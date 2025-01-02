CoinsDo Issues Warning Against Impersonation and Scam Websites

CoinsDo remains steadfast in its mission to provide a secure and decentralized wallet experience. The company urges its users to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to scams.

Singapore, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinsDo, a leading decentralized Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) provider, has issued a public disclaimer addressing recent reports of scams involving fraudulent websites, impersonation attempts, and phishing emails that misuse its name to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

The first type of scam involves impersonation emails. Fraudsters are sending emails from the address agents.support@coinwallet-info.help, falsely claiming to represent CoinsDo. These impersonators attempt to extract sensitive information or deceive users into monetary transactions.

The second type of scam involves a fraudulent website being set up to imitate CoinsDo's official platform. Users are reminded that CoinsDo’s legitimate website is exclusively coinsdo.com. Any other domain is not associated with the company.

The third type of scam involves phishing emails from "CoinWallet", where malicious actors are emailing victims, promising "large payouts" while requesting small fees to "recover damaged blocks" on the blockchain. These scams are designed to steal funds or sensitive data.

The final type of scam is designed to trick users into transferring TRX in exchange for access to USDT. This tactic, known as the Tron Multisig Scam, has been a well-known ploy in the crypto community for years.

As a decentralized platform open to the public, CoinsDo is unable to control how individuals use its technology. However, the company is deeply committed to safeguarding its users, proactively monitoring for fraudulent activities as well as collaborating with relevant authorities to mitigate risks and act swiftly to address such threats.

CoinsDo remains steadfast in its mission to provide a secure and decentralized wallet experience. The company urges its users to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to scams.

Key Points to Note:

CoinsDo will never ask users to send digital assets for verification purposes. All necessary verifications are conducted securely on their platform without requiring financial transactions from users.

CoinsDo will never provide users with a seed phrase or private key. Users should generate and securely store their seed phrases or private keys themselves, as these are critical to maintaining control over their wallets.

Only trust communications from cs@coinsdo.com. Always verify the sender's email address to ensure its legitimacy.

If you encounter any suspicious requests or suspect a phishing attempt, report it immediately to our support team at cs@coinsdo.com.

Useful Links:

Website: https://coinsdo.com

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CoinsDogroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinsdo/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Weh M. cs (at) coinsdo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.