Anfield Energy Inc. Provides Further Update on Proposed Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”) announces that, further to the Company’s press release dated December 16, 2024, the British Columbia Court of Appeal will hear the Company’s appeal on January 27th and 28th, 2025. The Company is appealing the decision of the British Columbia Supreme Court requiring the Company to have another shareholder meeting to consider the proposed Plan of Arrangement with IsoEnergy Ltd. (the “Arrangement”) following the publication of the financing offer from Uranium Energy Corp. (“UEC”).

Anfield continues to believe that the Arrangement represents compelling value for all Anfield shareholders.

The Company has also received notice from UEC that it has extended its offer to subscribe for 107,142,857 common shares of Anfield at a price of C$0.14 per share until January 10, 2025. The financing offer remains subject to the Arrangement being terminated.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Anfield Energy, Inc.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Clive Mostert, Corporate Communications

780-920-5044

contact@anfieldenergy.com www.anfieldenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.