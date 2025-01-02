Atavistik Bio Announces Research Collaboration with Pfizer to Accelerate Discovery of Novel Precision Allosteric Therapeutics

Collaboration will leverage Atavistik Bio’s proprietary AMPS™ platform to rapidly identify and validate novel allosteric binders against two undisclosed, Pfizer-designated targets

Atavistik Bio has rapidly identified novel, functional, allosteric binding pockets across a broad range of intractable target classes

Collaboration with Pfizer will enable Atavistik Bio to extend the reach of its platform to potentially address a broader range of oncology indications, while simultaneously progressing its internal pipeline of precision oncology small molecule therapies



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a biotechnology company committed to discovering the next generation of precision allosteric therapeutics inspired by the body’s natural regulators, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Pfizer to accelerate the discovery of novel precision allosteric therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Atavistik Bio will leverage its proprietary AMPS™ platform to identify novel allosteric binders against two undisclosed, targets selected by Pfizer. At the completion of the research period, Pfizer will have the option to license the programs. The financial terms of the collaboration are undisclosed.

“Allostery holds the key to targeting disease-causing proteins and delivering highly selective, better tolerated, and more effective therapies. We’re excited to collaborate with Pfizer to harness the tremendous promise of allostery to advance the opportunity for therapeutic innovations for patients in need,” said Bryan Stuart, CEO of Atavistik Bio. “Our internal pipeline has been enabled by our ability to identify novel, functional allosteric binding pockets that allow us to rapidly progress novel chemical matter. We look forward to applying the efficiency and productivity of our platform to our collaboration with Pfizer as we simultaneously advance our internal pipeline of precision oncology small molecule therapies.”

About Atavistik’s Platform

Atavistik Bio’s proprietary AMPS™ platform is a highly integrated discovery engine that combines proprietary computational and experimental techniques to rapidly unlock functional cryptic pockets across a broad range of target classes. By leveraging insights from these novel allosteric chemical starting points, the platform enables the design of small molecules against historically challenging targets. Our highly integrated team and automated data infrastructure makes rapid iteration and progression of chemistry possible, while the versatility of its platform allows the company to accelerate the development of groundbreaking medicines across any therapeutic area.

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a biotechnology company accelerating the discovery and development of transformative precision allosteric therapeutics to address serious unmet patient needs, with a focus on oncology. Since its inception, Atavistik Bio has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of allosteric therapeutics with the potential to achieve superior efficacy and tolerability profiles by leveraging the power of allostery. ATV-1601, a selective allosteric inhibitor for solid tumors, is anticipated to enter the clinic in early 2025. Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed small molecule therapies and supported by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, and Lux Capital. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

