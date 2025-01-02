American-Armenian Hollywood Producer and Former Fashion Designer Arthur Sarkissian Joins Limitless X Holdings Board of Directors, Fuels Global Growth and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc., a company dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals while also maximizing shareholder value through a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem that integrates health, wellness, entertainment, fintech and real estate, is excited to announce the appointment of renowned Hollywood producer Arthur Sarkissian to its Board of Directors.

With over 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Sarkissian brings a wealth of expertise in leadership, creativity, and entrepreneurship. His successful film production ventures, coupled with his strategic vision, will be instrumental in advancing Limitless X's growth and innovation, particularly for its new subsidiary, Limitless Films.

Sarkissian has developed and produced numerous blockbuster films that have grossed nearly one billion dollars worldwide. His most notable works include the Rush Hour franchise, While You Were Sleeping, Last Man Standing, The Foreigner, Kill the Irishman, Memory and many more. More recently, Sarkissian produced The Protege, starring Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson, along with the action-thriller Memory, starring Liam Neeson and last but not least, The Man You Don’t Know, The story of U.S. President Donald J. Trump, told through intimate interviews with family, friends, and colleagues, revealing him as a devoted patriot, man of faith, and generous leader, countering media portrayals. Known for his ability to create high-profile, globally successful projects, Sarkissian's unique blend of creative vision and business acumen has solidified his reputation as one of the most successful producers in Hollywood.

Throughout his career, Sarkissian has demonstrated a forward-thinking, entrepreneurial approach that has driven his remarkable success in both film and television. From his early days producing Beyond Reason and Wanted: Dead or Alive in the '70s and '80s, to his transformative work on the Rush Hour franchise in the '90s and early 2000s, Sarkissian’s projects have set industry standards. He also expanded into television, creating and producing Vegas in 2012, which aired on CBS, and more recently, a Rush Hour spin-off series.

As a member of the Limitless X Holdings Inc. Board of Directors, Sarkissian’s extensive experience will help shape the company's future trajectory, bringing fresh perspectives and strategic insights that will drive the company forward. His deep industry knowledge and innovative approach will bring fresh perspectives that drive the parent company’s growth, contributing to the transformation of the “Limitless X” brand into a globally recognized household name

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings Inc. is building a dynamic, value-driven and recession-proof ecosystem designed to help individuals "Look Good and Feel Great" by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Fintech, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Limitless X Inc., the company specializes in direct-to-consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves. The parent company is poised to make a significant impact in the fintech space, looking to benefit from equity instruments tied to cryptocurrency and offering unique solutions that enable investors to diversify their portfolios while effectively managing risk. Additionally, the company is expanding into the real estate industry and film production, with plans to develop and produce films that align with its core philosophy of "Feeling Great." By leveraging advanced online marketing strategies, key relationships, and a global reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering unmatched value to customers, driving long-term growth for shareholders, and fostering meaningful connections within communities worldwide.

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030

Attachment

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. Arthur Sarkissian, Director (left), Jas Mathur, Chairman (right)

