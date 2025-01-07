The Songwriter Show Reaches Listeners in 206 Countries, Celebrating Global Creativity

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music transcends borders, and nowhere is this more evident than on The Songwriter Show , hosted by Sarantos. With listeners tuning in from 206 countries, this award-winning podcast and live radio show has become a global stage for the art of songwriting.Each week, The Songwriter Show airs live on Reality Radio, the #1 ranked station of its kind, and is syndicated on over 30 major platforms, including iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Hosted by songwriter and music enthusiast Sarantos, the show features intimate interviews with songwriters from every genre and corner of the world."Music is a universal language that unites us all," says Sarantos. "I’m honored to bring the voices of these talented songwriters to listeners worldwide."From emerging artists to seasoned professionals, The Songwriter Show provides a platform for diverse perspectives and musical journeys. Listeners are invited to tune in every Tuesday at 9:30 PM CST for live broadcasts or catch up on-demand via their favorite podcast platforms.For more information and to explore past episodes, visit www.songwritershow.com

