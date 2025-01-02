Organic Olive Oil Market Estimated to Grasp the CAGR of 8.9% by 2031, Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Outlook

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Organic Olive Oil Market Size was valued at $932.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.Consumers nowadays have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low nutritious product consumption. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for health supplements in order to fulfill their nutritional needs. This is expected to boost the demand for health supplements, thereby contributing positively to the growth of the organic olive oil market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47235 According to EU standards, organic olive oil is defined as olive oil produced using organic methods. This indicates, firstly, that chemical-synthetic fertilizers, plant protection agents, and soil herbicides were not used in the cultivation of the olives. Furthermore, because of the entire organic production process—from the crop to the bottling—must adhere to the rules for organic farming, the take-up of organic and conventional olive oils occurs at different periods to prevent cross-contamination, hence such factors are likely to contribute towards the organic olive oil market growth. Moreover, changing consumption patterns of consumers is leading to various organic olive oil market opportunities.Every package of organic olive oil should contain the words BIO or ORGANIC and be referred to as a product of organic farming, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No.1169/2011 of the European Parliament on the Provision of Food Information to Consumers. Additionally, the GR BIO icon as well as the Certification Institute icon must be present on the label of Greek organic olive oil products. Moreover, the USDA is the organization that certifies organic olive oil products in the U.S.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-olive-oil-market/purchase-options By region, Europe holds largest share in 2021 with $332.9 million due to the aggressive business practices of multinational players, which has resulted in a huge rise in consumer awareness. Demand from nations like France, Germany, and the UK is promoting global expansion. The expanding urban population is expected to contribute to total growth, along with rising disposable income and living standards.The market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as cosmetic and personal care industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of organic olive oil. The major players operating in the global organic olive oil market are Borges International Group, Colavita LLC, Deoleo, S.A., Melissa Kikizas, Minerva Foods, Monini, Olinexo, Nutrinveste SGPS, SA, Pompeian, Inc., and United Olive Oil Import Co.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A47235 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

