𝐔𝐒𝐃 2.5 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐛𝐲 2031

The global shooting ranges market size was valued at $1,124.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,456.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shooting range market size was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The global shooting ranges market is analyzed across type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By type, the indoor shooting range segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The outdoor shooting range segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.By product type, the fixed targets segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global shooting ranges market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The virtual simulators segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The moving targets segment is also discussed in the report. By end user, the military segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The civil segment is also analyzed through the study. By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific. The key market players analyzed in the global shooting ranges market report include InVeris Training Solutions, Action Target, Inc., Range Systems, Inc., Cubic Corporation, Virtra Training Systems, Inc., and Saab AB. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players. Key Benefits For Stakeholders This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the shooting ranges market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing shooting ranges market opportunities. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. In-depth analysis of the shooting ranges market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global shooting ranges market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. Key Findings Of The Study By type, the outdoor shooting range segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. By product type, the virtual simulators segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By end-user, the military segment is projected to lead the global shooting ranges market owing to a higher CAGR. By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

