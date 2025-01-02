Submit Release
Discover the FEG (Feed Every Gorilla) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that FEG (Feed Every Gorilla) has been listed on XT. FEG/USDT trading pair has been opened in Innovation Zone (MEMEs & DEFI).

About FEG (Feed Every Gorilla)
FEG (Feed Every Gorilla) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project transforming decentralized finance (DeFi) with its SmartDeFi™ Token Launchpad, a twice-audited platform designed for secure and efficient token creation. Operating on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Base, the launchpad provides advanced tools to empower both developers and investors.

Key Features of SmartDeFi
Built-In Asset Backing: Every token launched on the platform includes automated asset backing, ensuring a stable and growing minimum value.
Customizable Vesting for Presales: Developers can implement vesting schedules for presale tokens, fostering investor trust and supporting sustainable growth.
Deflationary Tokenomics: A portion of every transaction is burned, reducing supply and increasing scarcity to drive long-term value appreciation.

Community and Social Impact
Beyond innovation, FEG emphasizes social responsibility, dedicating a portion of ecosystem fees to charitable causes like wildlife conservation. This reflects the project’s mission to blend financial success with meaningful contributions to global issues.
By combining security, transparency, and advanced features, FEG and SmartDeFi are setting a new standard for decentralized finance.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in its ecosystem. The platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and user-friendly trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology.

XT Exchange
Bella Wei
Listing@xt.com

FEG (Feed Every Gorilla)
Info@feg.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

