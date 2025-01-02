Dried Scallop Market Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2021-2031 | WHOLEY'S, Gyoren Hokko, HK JEBN

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Dried Scallop Market Size was valued at $264.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $374.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.Depletion of sea species has restrained the seafood market growth; however, sustainable fishing may increase the supply of seafood to meet the emerging demand. Collaboration of fishermen and fish farmers with processors, distributors, retailers, restaurants, and food service providers is expected to provide a solution to resolve the environmental issues and further help in making the dried scallop market environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16932 Scallops are marine bivalve mollusks. There are numerous scallop species, and each prefers a different type of habitat. Some species live in shallow waters between the low tide line and 100 meters deep. Other species can only be found in deep waters. All of these species are only found in salt water and cannot survive in fresh or brackish water. Scallops of various species can be found all over the world. The Indo-Pacific region has the most species diversity, however, scallops can be found in oceans across the globe.Rise in awareness about the health benefits of seafood has rapidly increased the consumption rate, and is often viewed as a healthier option, as it acts as a rich protein source. In addition, the benefits of seafood consumption involve a reduction in risk for cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, obesity, diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, and cancer. Moreover, seafood is a rich source of essential micro & macronutrients, thereby increasing the consumption of seafood among health-conscious individuals. At present, the dried scallop is the most consumed animal protein across the globe, and its consumption is anticipated to grow continuously in the coming future, thereby augmenting the growth of the Dried Scallop Market Trends. The growth of the seafood market also is projected to propel the demand for the dried scallop market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-scallop-market/purchase-options By region, Asia-Pacific was the prominent region in the market in 2021. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increase in disposable income and rise in number of fast-food restaurants that serve dried scallop products.The players operating in the dried scallop industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The players has enoormous Dried Scallop Market Opportunity in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Blue Harvest Fisheries, Fruge Seafood Company, Grand Gift, Gyoren Hokko, Hannaford Bros. Co., LLC., HK JEBN, Lund's Fisheries, Seacore Seafood Inc, Seng Hong Company (Private) Limited, and WHOLEY'S.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16932 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

