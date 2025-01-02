Wingspan Concealed Realm by Tzu Chen Tuan Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Design

Wingspan Concealed Realm

Tzu Chen Tuan's Innovative Residential Design, Wingspan Concealed Realm, Receives Prestigious Iron A' Design Award Recognition

The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Wingspan Concealed Realm by Tzu Chen Tuan as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.

Wingspan Concealed Realm's recognition emphasizes the panoramic seascape while respecting the need for defined living areas. This innovative approach offers practical benefits for users, showcasing the potential for transformative spaces that enhance both functionality and emotional well-being.

Tzu Chen Tuan's award-winning design stands out for its unique features and thoughtful execution. The removal of the partition wall between the master bedroom and living room, replaced by a symbolic black arch frame and low console, creates a sense of openness while maintaining distinct areas. The master bedroom's large windows and full-length mirror wall with suspended, swiveling elements introduce dynamic light and shadow interplay. The carefully chosen furniture and soft furnishings, featuring tactile differences like rustic rattan weaving, thick wool felt sofas, and long-pile carpets, enhance the sensory experience.

