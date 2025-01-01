Osechi Cuisine Prices Polarize in Japan: High-End vs. Budget-Friendly Options Emerge

Japan is facing the impact of high prices. The price of Osechi cuisine has had a chain reaction, and the polarization between “luxury” and “affordable” has progressed.

TOKYO, JAPAN (MERXWIRE) – As the world welcomes the New Year, the Japanese people’s choice of Osechi cuisine is also becoming polarized. The latest “Japanese Osechi Cuisine Market Analysis Report” released by MERXWIRE points out that the consumption trend of Japanese Osechi Cuisine this year is polarized, with “mass price” focusing on cost-effectiveness and “high price” concentrating on luxury. Prices show two polarities. The report combines multiple data sources to analyze the key factors influencing Japanese consumers to purchase Osechi cuisine.

A recent survey by TEIKOKU DATABANK, which analyzed prices from 110 major retailers including convenience stores, department stores, supermarkets, and renowned restaurants, revealed that the average cost of Osechi in 2025 reached 27,826 yen (including tax).

However, the survey also highlighted a concerning trend: ten Osechi providers, particularly high-end hotels and restaurants, increased their prices by over 5,000 yen, marking a significant jump in recent years.

Many supermarkets in Japan offer a variety of Osechi ingredients in the weeks leading up to the New Year. (Photo via MERXWIRE)

Conversely, online retailers are actively promoting cost-effectiveness, offering free shipping and competitive pricing to attract early bookings. This trend indicates a growing demand for affordable Osechi options among consumers facing rising living costs.

Osechi cuisine holds a special place in Japanese culture, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity. Traditionally enjoyed from January 1st to 3rd, it involves a multi-course meal featuring a variety of auspicious dishes. Popular choices consistently include zazhu, candied chestnuts, and black beans.

As the New Year approaches, consumers are encouraged to carefully consider their budget and preferences when choosing Osechi. Whether opting for a luxurious experience or prioritizing affordability, enjoying Osechi with loved ones remains a cherished tradition in Japanese households.

Like the Japanese, many Taiwanese people go to traditional markets to buy ingredients for New Year’s dishes before the New Year. (Video via MERXWIRE)

